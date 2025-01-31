Amit Shah tears into Kejriwal for ‘polluting’ Yamuna

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing rallies in Rohini, Wazirpur, and other parts of New Delhi on Thursday, launched blistering attacks on AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. He accused Kejriwal of corruption, misgovernance, and betraying public trust, urging Delhiites to “uproot AAPda” in the Feb 5 elections.
Speaking at Rohini, Shah said, “A person who swears a false oath on his children cannot do any good for Delhi. Kejriwal has turned the city into a garbage dump instead of making it garbage-free.” He alleged that funds meant for cleaning the Yamuna, maintaining roads and improving the Delhi Jal Board were misappropriated by the AAP-led government.
Calling for a “double-engine government” led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah urged voters to press the BJP’s lotus button with such force that “Kejriwal’s ‘sheesh mahal’ (glass palace) shatters.”
Shah blamed Kejriwal for Delhi’s worsening condition, citing heavy rains that claimed over 35 lives as a result of poor infrastructure.
He added, “If Kejriwal cannot solve these issues, he should resign. We will make Delhi a clean, beautiful city with proper water management and no corruption.” He also dismissed Kejriwal’s claim that the BJP poisoned the Yamuna, challenging him to provide evidence. “Will the BJP ever poison its own Delhi?
The same water flows to all of us, including PM Modi. It is Kejriwal who has polluted the Yamuna,” he asserted. Shah also accused AAP of failing to fulfill promises like doubling hospital rooms, building a sports university and cleaning the Yamuna. “Kejriwal promised to make the Yamuna as clean as the Thames. Why hasn’t he taken the dip he promised?” he asked.
He also levelled corruption charges against AAP leaders, listing scams including a Rs 28,400 crore Delhi Jal Board scam, Rs 5,400 crore ration distribution scam, and Rs 1,300 crore classroom scam. He also highlighted the alleged Rs 52 crore “sheesh mahal” renovation and other irregularities. “Kejriwal certifies himself as honest, but it’s the people who will decide on February 8. His party will be wiped out,” Shah said.
“AAP means lies and betrayal; BJP means action and commitment,” he added.
