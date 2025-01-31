Amit Shah tears into Kejriwal for ‘polluting’ Yamuna

Shah blamed Kejriwal for Delhi’s worsening condition, citing heavy rains that claimed over 35 lives as a result of poor infrastructure.

He added, “If Kejriwal cannot solve these issues, he should resign. We will make Delhi a clean, beautiful city with proper water management and no corruption.” He also dismissed Kejriwal’s claim that the BJP poisoned the Yamuna, challenging him to provide evidence. “Will the BJP ever poison its own Delhi?

The same water flows to all of us, including PM Modi. It is Kejriwal who has polluted the Yamuna,” he asserted. Shah also accused AAP of failing to fulfill promises like doubling hospital rooms, building a sports university and cleaning the Yamuna. “Kejriwal promised to make the Yamuna as clean as the Thames. Why hasn’t he taken the dip he promised?” he asked.

He also levelled corruption charges against AAP leaders, listing scams including a Rs 28,400 crore Delhi Jal Board scam, Rs 5,400 crore ration distribution scam, and Rs 1,300 crore classroom scam. He also highlighted the alleged Rs 52 crore “sheesh mahal” renovation and other irregularities. “Kejriwal certifies himself as honest, but it’s the people who will decide on February 8. His party will be wiped out,” Shah said.

“AAP means lies and betrayal; BJP means action and commitment,” he added.

Levels corruption charges

