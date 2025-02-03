Andhra CM Naidu slams AAP; calls for 'double-engine' BJP government to fix capital's woes

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi Assembly elections just days away on February 5, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of misgovernance and failure to address key issues plaguing the national capital.
Naidu criticised AAP’s leadership, calling it a “half-engine government” that has left the city struggling with pollution, corruption, and infrastructural collapse.
Addressing a press conference in the national capital, he asserted that only a “double-engine” government—referring to BJP-led rule at both the Centre and the state—could bring meaningful development to Delhi.
Lashing out at the AAP government over the deteriorating environmental conditions, Naidu held Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responsible for the severe pollution in Delhi, particularly the state of the Yamuna River. “For a decade, pollution levels have only worsened. The Yamuna remains one of the most polluted rivers. A double-engine government is needed to tackle this crisis effectively,” he said.
Naidu also took a dig at Delhi’s water quality, drawing comparisons between drinking water and sewage.
“Visit any neighborhood, and you won’t be able to tell the difference between drainage water and tap water. Is this the model of governance AAP boasts about?” he asked.
Expanding his critique, Naidu questioned AAP’s performance not just in Delhi but also in Punjab, where it holds power. “Can anyone really say AAP’s rule in both states has been a success? It’s a complete failure,” he said, pointing to issues like garbage accumulation and mismanagement of public services.
The Andhra CM also brought up the alleged liquor scam, calling it the worst corruption scandal in recent times. “Among all scams, this one stands out as the most damaging. Leaders who fail to generate wealth should not have the right to talk about its distribution,” he asserted, hinting at the need for ethical leadership.
Naidu, whose TDP is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), emphasised that the upcoming elections would be crucial in determining Delhi’s future. He urged voters to rethink AAP’s governance record. “This model is not beneficial for the nation. We need to deliberate on what kind of leadership can truly transform Delhi," said Naidu.
Delhi’s 70 Assembly seats will go to the polls on February 5, with votes set to be counted on February 8.