Andhra CM Naidu slams AAP; calls for 'double-engine' BJP government to fix capital's woes

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi Assembly elections just days away on February 5, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of misgovernance and failure to address key issues plaguing the national capital.

Naidu criticised AAP’s leadership, calling it a “half-engine government” that has left the city struggling with pollution, corruption, and infrastructural collapse.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, he asserted that only a “double-engine” government—referring to BJP-led rule at both the Centre and the state—could bring meaningful development to Delhi.

Lashing out at the AAP government over the deteriorating environmental conditions, Naidu held Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responsible for the severe pollution in Delhi, particularly the state of the Yamuna River. “For a decade, pollution levels have only worsened. The Yamuna remains one of the most polluted rivers. A double-engine government is needed to tackle this crisis effectively,” he said.