Wealthiest 10 per cent of Indians should support the poorest 20 per cent: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that the wealthiest 10 per cent of Indians should support the poorest 20 per cent of their fellow countrymen.

He also stressed that politicians who do not create wealth through economic development have no right to distribute it. Naidu, in the national capital campaigning for the BJP ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, was talking at a press conference.

Advocating for zero poverty, Naidu urged that the "top 10 per cent of Indians" should take responsibility for the bottom 20 per cent, as they have "benefited from society."

When asked if this should be achieved through voluntary efforts or legislation, he replied: "There should first be a discussion. Then we can explore Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, followed by potential legislative measures. Those who have prospered through societal opportunities should give back to the bottom 20 percent, as they too are part of society."