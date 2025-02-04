Capital clash: Fiercest assembly polls yet as three-way contest reaches climax in Delhi

As Delhi heads to the polls, the political battleground has never been more intense. In a high-stakes three-way contest, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is fighting to retain power against a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a Congress eager to reclaim lost ground. While the AAP has dominated the last two assembly elections, this time, the odds are stacked differently.

A decade in power has brought both achievements and challenges for AAP. The party, which built its appeal on governance reforms and welfare schemes, now faces anti-incumbency, corruption allegations, and a fractured opposition alliance. The Congress-AAP rift, which saw the two parties contest together in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has turned into open hostility. Congress leaders have gone so far as to call Arvind Kejriwal a "traitor," signaling a deep political divide that could benefit the BJP.

The saffron party has been out of power in Delhi for 27 years, failing to break through even during the peak of the Modi wave. In 2015 and 2020, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP not only withstood the BJP juggernaut but secured landslide victories. However, this time, the BJP is employing a different strategy, fielding strong candidates and focusing on alleged corruption in the AAP government.

Acid test for AAP

Over the past decade, the AAP has implemented a series of welfare initiatives, including free electricity, water, and bus travel for women. In this election cycle, they've introduced the Mahila Samman Yojana, promising Rs 2,100 monthly to women, and the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, offering Rs 18,000 to temple priests and gurdwara granthis. Despite these efforts, the party faces anti-incumbency sentiments and corruption allegations, notably the arrest of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scandal. The AAP has dismissed these charges as politically motivated, but the BJP has seized upon them to question the party's integrity.

BJP's renewed push for power and resurging Cong

The BJP, out of power in Delhi since 1998, is making a concerted effort to reclaim the capital. Their campaign, initiated with the 'Parivartan Yatra', highlights alleged corruption within the AAP government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a rally at Rohini, criticized the current administration for issues like water shortages and pollution, dubbing it an "Aapda" (disaster). The Congress party is targeting approximately 12 key constituencies, primarily in minority and Dalit-dominated areas such as Okhla and Seelampur. Their campaign, the 'Dilli Nyay Yatra', addresses issues like pollution, inflation, unemployment, and waste management.