Capital clash: Fiercest assembly polls yet as three-way contest reaches climax in Delhi

As Delhi heads to the polls, the political battleground has never been more intense. In a high-stakes three-way contest, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is fighting to retain power against a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a Congress eager to reclaim lost ground. While the AAP has dominated the last two assembly elections, this time, the odds are stacked differently.
A decade in power has brought both achievements and challenges for AAP. The party, which built its appeal on governance reforms and welfare schemes, now faces anti-incumbency, corruption allegations, and a fractured opposition alliance. The Congress-AAP rift, which saw the two parties contest together in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has turned into open hostility. Congress leaders have gone so far as to call Arvind Kejriwal a "traitor," signaling a deep political divide that could benefit the BJP.
The saffron party has been out of power in Delhi for 27 years, failing to break through even during the peak of the Modi wave. In 2015 and 2020, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP not only withstood the BJP juggernaut but secured landslide victories. However, this time, the BJP is employing a different strategy, fielding strong candidates and focusing on alleged corruption in the AAP government.
Acid test for AAP
Over the past decade, the AAP has implemented a series of welfare initiatives, including free electricity, water, and bus travel for women. In this election cycle, they've introduced the Mahila Samman Yojana, promising Rs 2,100 monthly to women, and the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, offering Rs 18,000 to temple priests and gurdwara granthis. Despite these efforts, the party faces anti-incumbency sentiments and corruption allegations, notably the arrest of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scandal. The AAP has dismissed these charges as politically motivated, but the BJP has seized upon them to question the party's integrity.
BJP's renewed push for power and resurging Cong
The BJP, out of power in Delhi since 1998, is making a concerted effort to reclaim the capital. Their campaign, initiated with the 'Parivartan Yatra', highlights alleged corruption within the AAP government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a rally at Rohini, criticized the current administration for issues like water shortages and pollution, dubbing it an "Aapda" (disaster). The Congress party is targeting approximately 12 key constituencies, primarily in minority and Dalit-dominated areas such as Okhla and Seelampur. Their campaign, the 'Dilli Nyay Yatra', addresses issues like pollution, inflation, unemployment, and waste management.
Freebie face-off to fetch women votes
This election has become a battle of populist promises. The AAP, which has successfully wooed voters with free electricity, water, and bus rides for women, is now offering Rs 2,100 per month for women and free healthcare for the elderly. However, both the BJP and Congress have countered with their own welfare schemes.
Despite previously criticizing "freebie politics," the BJP has pledged direct cash benefits for women, subsidized LPG cylinders, and enhanced pensions. The Congress, too, is focusing on women and youth, promising relief in metro fares, scholarships, and apprenticeship programs.
With women constituting 46% of Delhi's 1.5 crore voters, their role in deciding the outcome is crucial. All parties are aggressively targeting this demographic, hoping their welfare schemes will tilt the scales.
Strategic battles and star candidates
To counter Kejriwal, both the BJP and Congress have strategically positioned candidates with strong political legacies. The BJP has nominated Parvesh Verma, son of former Chief Minister (CM) Sahib Singh Verma, while the Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, son of the late Sheila Dikshit, one of Delhi’s longest-serving chief ministers.
Meanwhile, the incumbent CM Atishi is once again contesting from Kalkaji, facing the Congress's Rashtriya Mahila Morcha president Alka Lamba and the BJP’s former MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who has already stirred controversy with remarks against Priyanka Gandhi.
Sisodia, who was in jail over corruption charges, is now contesting from Jangpura instead of his previous constituency, Patparganj. The Congress has fielded ex-mayor Farhad Suri against him, while the BJP has nominated three-time MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah.
AAP’s battle for image and survival
The AAP’s rise in Delhi politics was fueled by its anti-corruption movement under Anna Hazare. However, the very issue that catapulted Kejriwal to power is now being used against him. The BJP has made the Delhi liquor scam a central campaign issue, portraying the AAP as corrupt and opportunistic. The controversy surrounding Kejriwal’s official residence—mockingly called "Sheesh Mahal" by opponents—has also dented his image of simplicity.
Despite these hurdles, the AAP has aggressively led the campaign, announcing its candidates even before the elections were declared. It has also adopted the BJP's booth management strategy, aiming to counter anti-incumbency. However, whether these efforts will be enough to retain public trust remains uncertain.
Looking ahead to election day
As Delhiites prepare to cast their votes on Wednesday, the city stands at a crossroads. Will the AAP's track record and welfare schemes secure them another term, or will the BJP's aggressive campaign and promises resonate with the electorate? Alternatively, can the Congress regain its lost foothold by focusing on specific communities and pressing issues? The forthcoming election results will not only determine the capital's leadership but also reflect broader political currents in India.