Parties outline agenda for Delhi election

Corruption
The Prevention of Money Laundering Act has brought much misery to AAP in the past couple of years with its top leadership on central agency radar in various cases of alleged financial irregularities. The former chief minister, his deputy, and cabinet members have been occupied by prison visits, bail hearings and appeals.
Continuing inquiries into the alleged corruption, kickbacks and misuse of public office may become a raging issue in the Assembly polls, with implications for integrity of governance and AAP’s political future.
BJP questioned why the AAP government did not table the CAG report in the Assembly, saying the report held revelations on AAP financial misappropriations which would prevent their re-election. The BJP flagged ‘numerous scams under the Kejriwal regime,’ accusing the latter of preventing discussion on these issues.
AAP, however, left no quarters to hit back at the BJP, saying the party had no moral ground of ‘lecturing AAP on corruption.’ Party leaders did not mince their words in attacking PM Modi for “harbouring the country’s most corrupt” while diverting attention to pre-election narratives.
Congress also sought to corner AAP over corruption saying those who promised transparent governance and clean politics is being exposed in public view with each passing.
BJP
The CAG report, “withheld by AAP-da govt will be published in the first session of the Assembly with BJP in power.” A white paper on AAP ‘misgovernance’ will also ‘see light’.
‘Zero tolerance’ policy towards widespread corruption under AAP regime; “will constitute Special Investigation Team to probe ‘irregularities’ related to Delhi Transport Corporation, Mohalla clinics, Excise Policy, Jal Board, etc.”
“Will set up a probe panel under the chairmanship of a retired judge of the Delhi High Court to conduct a time-bound investigation into the Sheeshmahal scam orchestrated by Arvind Kejriwal,” BJP asserts.
AAP
AAP says BJP has no moral bearing to lecture on corruption, accusing BJP of harbouring ‘most corrupt’ while diverting attention from issues with false narratives
Taking on the BJP on the CAG report turf, AAP says that CAG reports have also exposed massive corruption in BJP-ruled states. Similar reports on Gujarat and UP reveal irregularities worth thousands of crores.
The AAP says the reputation of has been tarnished by the CAG findings; alleging that the BJP was bent on diverting voters from real issues by coming up with concocted narratives that had little bearing on ground.
Congress
The Congress has targeted the AAP dispensation on corruption saying those who promised transparent and corruption-free governance have been exposed.
“Aam Aadmi Party has successfully made a Liquor Minister out of its Education Minister. One job he had was to improve education; instead, he chose to distribute liquor to educated, unemployed youth and collect bribes.”
The Congress said it was deeply unfortunate for the residents of Delhi that both their chief minister and deputy chief minister had been to jail at the same time, flagging ‘policy paralysis’ due to the incarceration.
Infrastructure and Welfare
Over the last decade, Delhi’s road infrastructure and public transport have been both a priority and a persistent challenge under the AAP government. While some projects showcase glimpses of what’s possible, many others are bogged down by poor planning, budgetary constraints, and bureaucratic hurdles.
The 2023 state budget pledged a grand vision of “world-class roads” over the next ten years, supported by a significant allocation of Rs 22,000 crore. Yet, the plan to upgrade 1,400 km of arterial roads was never fully implemented. Vast stretches of roads remain dusty, uneven, and riddled with potholes.
Coupled with a stagnant bus fleet, commuting has become a daily struggle for a large portion of the population. SC has directed the city to maintain a fleet of at least 10,000 buses, but by mid-2024, Delhi had only about 7,000 operational buses.
Despite government promises to add more buses and introduce eco-friendly electric models, the pace of expansion has been sluggish. For residents in underserved areas, limited bus service forces them to rely on expensive and often overcrowded alternatives, making daily commutes a test of endurance. Meanwhile, metro fares, which have steadily increased, are now pricing out many of the city’s lower-income residents. The lack of affordable transport further show the widening gap promises and reality.
BJP
Despite its claims, BJP is no stranger to ‘revdi’ policies, promising Rs 2,500 monthly benefit to women besides Increased pension and benefits for widows, divyangs aged 70+.
With “existing public welfare schemes to continue” if BJP is elected to power, Delhi residents may not be deprived of free electricity. Better yet, BJP promises LPG cylinders at Rs 500 for the poor, with a ‘free cylinder’ on Holi & Diwali.
BJP has made extensive pledges to ‘jhuggi jhopdi’ clusters, promising houses under PM Awas Yojana, besides 3.5 lakh pucca houses for the underprivileged. “Will set up Atal Canteens in JJ clusters, ensure clean drinking water.”
AAP
Having launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana just prior to the polls, the AAP now promises to increase the benefit to a monthly Rs 2,500 to match the BJP bid.
Underscoring the effectiveness of the flagship Mohalla clinics scheme, AAP has now promised free medical treatment for citizens over 60 years of age in both government and private hospitals in the capital.
AAP proposes to extend ‘Free bus travel’ policy to include students; also announcing sops for auto drivers including health insurance, Rs 1 lakh cash benefits for daughter’s marriage, and a bi-annual Rs 2,500 for purchasing livery.
Congress
The Congress has also jumped onto the ‘Direct Benefit Transfer to women voters’ bandwagon, promising Rs 2,500 monthly aid to stay at par with its opponents.
In a bid to one-up the AAP over its much-touted ‘free electricity’ policy, the Congress has promised free power upto 300 units to every Delhi household; banking on ‘welfare baits’ such as health insurance up to Rs 25 lakhs.
Congress also assures LPG cylinders at a subsidised Rs 500 besides distribution of free ration kits. To address unemployment, Congress proposes 1-year apprenticeship with monthly Rs 8,500 to skilled unemployed youth.
Law & Order
As Delhi prepares for elections, law and order, along with traffic, are at the forefront of political debate. The AAP and BJP are locked in a fierce battle over the city’s safety, with the Delhi Police, operating under the Centre’s control, becoming a central point of contention. AAP accuses the police of failing to curb crime, while the BJP blames the state government for broader security issues, including the 2020 riots and illegal migration.
AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal recently criticised his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, suggesting he mentor Union Home Minister Amit Shah on controlling crime, in response to Adityanath’s claims of eliminating gang activities in UP. This exchange added fuel to the heated discourse.
For Delhi’s residents, worsening traffic conditions are a significant concern. From rising street crimes to daily gridlocks, traffic mismanagement and lack of policing in areas like South and Central Delhi exacerbate these issues. While the “visibility” of traffic cops is a constant in the Lutyens’ zone and NDMC areas, other areas are left struggling with crime and congestion.
Crimes against women, extortion and gang-related incidents have only heightened anxiety among residents. As elections near, citizens are questioning both local and central authorities’ effectiveness in addressing these concerns.
BJP
The promise of ‘double-engine’ governance gives the BJP an edge in influencing the law and order situation in the national capital, given its government in the Centre.
If elected to power, BJP promises to collaborate with the Centre to expand the police force towards a robust security network. Delta 48 units will be set up for effective 24x7 patrolling to ensure safety of residents.
BJP also assures better law enforcement in JJ clusters by establishing police chowkis and a network of CCTV cameras to prevent crime; also promising to train police personnel to be more sensitive towards JJ residents.
AAP
AAP has targeted the Centre over lack of local accountability of the police force, advocating for complete statehood for Delhi as a necessity to streamline governance.
AAP has frequently accused the Delhi Police of failing to curb the spiralling crime rate, until recently when Kejriwal squarely accused Home Minister Amit Shah for his inability to control gang activities in the capital.
Law and order has been AAP’s trump card to target the L-G and advocate for statehood. The party’s persistent demand to bring the police force under state control stems from its criticism of the present system.
Congress
Congress, meanwhile, has held both the AAP and BJP responsible for the surge of crime rate in the national capital, saying the city has become a hub for ‘criminal activities.’
“Law enforcement agencies seem more inclined to harass the poor and conduct raids rather than bringing down criminals,” Congress jibed, assuring that this will be addressed in war footing when they come to power.
Congress emphasised the apathy of office-bearers to address Delhi’s law and order situation saying, “Kejriwal says Delhi Police is not under him while Amit Shah uses police to lathicharge on protesting youths.”
Pollution
Air pollution in the national capital continues to be a critical issue for residents and environmentalists alike. In 2024, the city’s air quality was consistently “poor” or worse, with no “good” air quality days recorded, marking a concerning trend. A staggering 155 days of the year saw air quality levels categorised as “poor,” “very poor,” or “severe,” while Delhi failed to record even one day of “good” air quality (AQI under 50).
Despite the urgency of the issue, no major political party, including the AAP, BJP or Congress, has provided concrete solutions to address this long-standing menace in their election manifestos. In December and January, Delhi saw frequent fluctuations in the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
The NCR witnessed multiple instances of Grap III and IV days, with restrictions often imposed for just a single day, further underlining the city’s struggle with air quality management. In the one month from December 16, the NCR witnessed nine Grap III and IV days each, and 12 Grap II days.
Both AAP and BJP have pledged to combat pollution, promising comprehensive strategies and time-bound actions. However, these promises remain unfulfilled while the city continues to suffer. No substantial progress has been made, leaving voters frustrated and disillusioned ahead of polls.
BJP
BJP has held AAP singularly responsible for ‘rampant’ air & water pollution prevalent in the capital, saying they will initiate a probe to hold the AAP dispensation accountable.
‘Our government will not make excuses or blame others for issues related to pollution in Delhi and find effective solutions via collaboration with neighbouring states, civic agencies and Centre,’ BJP touts in its manifesto.
BJP looks to corner AAP on the deteriorating condition of Yamuna, blaming it on faulty sewerage and water treatment facilities; promising to counter Yamuna pollution with effective policy and implementation.
AAP
AAP focuses on tackling air pollution in the national capital by emphasising on citizen engagement and establishing local committees to address pollution at grassroot level.
Facing criticism over the deterioration of winter air quality, AAP has promised mandatory vacuuming of roads and greater deployment of anti-smog guns to keep the city dust-free, while advocating for stricter pollution norms.
Pro-active government interventions to curb air pollution have also been highlighted by the incumbent AAP regime who have touted the transitioning of the city’s bus fleet to electric vehicles as a major ‘victory’ in curbing pollution.
Congress
The Congress has presented a memorandum demanding urgent action against pollution, outlining practical measures to tackle what it termed a “public health emergency.”
Flagging air & water pollution as a severe threat to public health and well being, the Congress squarely blamed the AAP government for the menace: “A direct result of their mismanagement and dishonesty.”
Congress questioned AAP over stagnancy of the capacity of CNG-based power plants, saying: “Since the Sheila Dikshit regime when nearly 1,000MW power was produced by three plants, not a single new plant has been added.”
Sanitation
Waste management has emerged as a pivotal issue. Decades of mismanagement, overburdened landfills, and poor adherence to Solid Waste Management regulations have left citizens exasperated. Despite repeated assurances, tangible improvements remain elusive, fueling distrust among the electorate.
The MCD oversees three saturated landfills at Ghazipur, Bhalswa, and Okhla, where over 160 lakh tonnes of legacy waste remains untreated. Ghazipur alone has reached a height of 65 meters, almost rivalling the Qutub Minar. While the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 allocated Rs 1,395.6 crore for waste remediation, progress has been sluggish. Only 45 lakh tonnes of waste were processed at Bhalswa, with Ghazipur and Okhla lagging significantly.
The issue has long been a political battleground. In 2020, the AAP criticised BJP’s handling of waste management, while highlighting allegations of corruption within BJP-led MCD and claims that new landfills were being planned without resolving the existing crisis.
After gaining control of MCD in 2022, Kejriwal pledged to flatten Bhalswa within a year. However, the deadline passed without much progress, and source segregation remains at a dismal 55%. Experts say key sanitation issues have not been resolved due to bureaucratic hurdles and lack of public compliance in waste segregation.
BJP
Cleanliness of the capital too appears to be among BJP’s priorities with assurances to increase number of public trash bins and introduce separate bins for dry & wet waste.
While promising to build additional public toilets and ensuring maintenance of existing ones in a bid to better sanitation, BJP has also assured formation of the JJ Cluster Sanitation Task Force in collaboration with MCD.
BJP also “guarantees” stricter implementation of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee standards, flagging 21 out of 37 water treatment plants that do not meet the standards while discharging wastewater into Yamuna.
AAP
At the helm of MCD, the AAP has an edge when it comes to addressing sanitation issues. This, however, also makes it accountable for ‘civic disarray’ in the city.
The party has also made an effort to reach out to sanitation workers, proposing a new housing scheme for their benefit. Workers will be provided with homes at subsudised rates which they could pay in installments.
In months leading up to the polls, the MCD held a series of inspections of waste disposal mechanisms in each of its wards. The initiative mostly focused on eliminating Garbage Vulnerable Points littered across the city.
Congress
Congress criticised both its rivals for “prioritising blame games over solutions,” saying fundamental sanitation issues persist due to civic dilemmas and lack of compliance.
The party challenged AAP’s claims of having increased Delhi’s sewage and waste treatment capacity, saying it was minimal while citing Jal Board’s report stating water pollution in Delhi doubled in the last eight years
“The govt had planned seven STPs on Najafgarh drain. Yet, none of them are ready? Water is being distributed for free, but water crisis is at its peak. AAP’s populist schemes have forced people to drink polluted water.”