Parties outline agenda for Delhi election

Corruption

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act has brought much misery to AAP in the past couple of years with its top leadership on central agency radar in various cases of alleged financial irregularities. The former chief minister, his deputy, and cabinet members have been occupied by prison visits, bail hearings and appeals.

Continuing inquiries into the alleged corruption, kickbacks and misuse of public office may become a raging issue in the Assembly polls, with implications for integrity of governance and AAP’s political future.

BJP questioned why the AAP government did not table the CAG report in the Assembly, saying the report held revelations on AAP financial misappropriations which would prevent their re-election. The BJP flagged ‘numerous scams under the Kejriwal regime,’ accusing the latter of preventing discussion on these issues.

AAP, however, left no quarters to hit back at the BJP, saying the party had no moral ground of ‘lecturing AAP on corruption.’ Party leaders did not mince their words in attacking PM Modi for “harbouring the country’s most corrupt” while diverting attention to pre-election narratives.

Congress also sought to corner AAP over corruption saying those who promised transparent governance and clean politics is being exposed in public view with each passing.

BJP

The CAG report, “withheld by AAP-da govt will be published in the first session of the Assembly with BJP in power.” A white paper on AAP ‘misgovernance’ will also ‘see light’.

‘Zero tolerance’ policy towards widespread corruption under AAP regime; “will constitute Special Investigation Team to probe ‘irregularities’ related to Delhi Transport Corporation, Mohalla clinics, Excise Policy, Jal Board, etc.”

“Will set up a probe panel under the chairmanship of a retired judge of the Delhi High Court to conduct a time-bound investigation into the Sheeshmahal scam orchestrated by Arvind Kejriwal,” BJP asserts.