Delhi HC slams AAP for ‘unfortunate’ delay in tabling CAG reports

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday expressed strong displeasure over the delay by the Delhi government in presenting several Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports to the Assembly, describing the situation as “unfortunate.”

Justice Sachin Datta made these oral remarks while hearing a petition filed by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta and six BJP MLAs. The petition sought directives for the Delhi government and Chief Minister to forward 14 pending CAG reports to the Assembly Speaker and to convene a special session for their discussion.

“The manner in which you have dragged your feet raises doubts about your bona fides. You should have promptly forwarded the reports to the Speaker and initiated discussions in the House. The timeline speaks volumes about your approach, which is unfortunate,” Justice Datta observed.

In the pre-lunch session, the court emphasised the necessity of placing the reports before the Assembly without delay. Justice Datta also questioned whether a mandamus could be issued to the Speaker to summon a session, especially with elections on the horizon.