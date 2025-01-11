BJP claims CAG report on excise policy exposes Kejriwal, AAP asks 'Where is the report?'

NEW DELHI: The CAG has projected a loss of Rs 2,026 crore due to the Delhi government's excise policy, and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has not tabled the report in the assembly to hide its misdeeds, the BJP claimed on Saturday.

BJP leader Anurag Thakur told a press conference the CAG report has arrived at 10 major findings about the policy, which was scrapped by the AAP government amid a row, asserting that former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will have to answer the questions it has raised.

"He will have to say who pocketed the money," Thakur said, alleging that Kejriwal is the kingpin of the scam.

BJP president J P Nadda claimed the CAG report has exposed intentional lapses, leading to a loss of Rs 2,026 crore loss to the exchequer.

Nadda said on X, "Intoxicated by power, high on misgovernance. 'AAP'DA model of loot in full display and that too on something like liquor."

He said it is just a matter of a few weeks before the AAP government is voted out and punished for its misdeeds.

He alleged, "CAG Report on 'Liquorgate' exposes @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty Gov. Intentional 'Lapses' in Policy Implementation. Rs 2026 Cr Loss to Exchequer money."