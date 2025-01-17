AAP promises free bus travel, concession in metro fares for all students in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announcto provide free bus travel to all schools and college students in Delhi.

He also formally proposed a 50 per cent concession on metro fares for students, urging the Centre to collaborate with the Delhi government over cost-sharing.

Before the announcement, Kejriwal sent a letter to the Prime Minister, officially proposing the concession.

He wrote: “I am writing the letter to draw your attention to an important matter concerning the students of Delhi’s schools and colleges. A significant number of Delhi students rely on the metro for their daily commute to educational institutions.”