Delhi polls: Atishi booked for MCC violation; AAP leader accuses BJP of hooliganism, calls EC partisan

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday accused the BJP of engaging in "hooliganism" and alleged the Election Commission and Delhi Police are shielding saffron party workers, while targeting AAP leaders and members.

Atishi, who is contesting from the Kalkaji constituency, claimed at a press conference here that democracy in India was now in the hands of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and the country is watching "if it survives in the national capital".

"The BJP is openly engaging in hooliganism. But instead of taking action against them, Delhi Police is protecting them, while the Election Commission is filing cases against those who are raising complaints," she said.