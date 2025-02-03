Delhi polls: On last day of campaigning, Kejriwal accuses BJP of hooliganism, attacks CEC

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has alleged the BJP of trying to win the Delhi elections through sheer ‘gundagardi.’ He questioned ‘lawlessness’ in the national capital, where people are being assaulted in broad daylight while the police remain powerless.
The AAP Chief questioned—who the biggest goon in the country is, the one even Delhi Police fears?
Kejriwal noted that the current government gives Delhiites benefits worth Rs 25,000 a month. He then contrasted AAP’s governance with BJP’s ‘gundagardi’ politics, warning that a “double-engine government” would crush the poor and middle class under its weight.
The AAP National Convenor stated, “In the Delhi elections, the way ‘gundagardi’ is being unleashed one after another, the way destruction is taking place, it is not just the people of Delhi but the entire nation who are trying to understand the source of all this ‘gundagardi’.”
The AAP Supremo continued, “One question that everyone is asking and that is in everyone’s mind is—who is the biggest goon in this country, from whom all this ‘gundagardi’ is emanating?”
He further added, “Over the past few days, we have seen how people are being attacked, how AAP workers are being assaulted, how the public is being threatened. The public is being openly told—join the BJP, or else you will be dealt with. Openly, people are being beaten up, attacked, violence is happening, and the police are standing right there, watching everything. The police are helpless."
Kejriwal further added that the police are unable to do anything. It is not that they do not want to act, but when people standing next to the police ask them why they are not doing anything, they reply, “We have orders from above.”
“So, who is that goon in front of whom the Delhi Police trembles? Who is that goon in front of whom the Delhi Police stands helpless? Who is that goon whom the Delhi Police fears?” He asked.
The AAP Chief pointed out that yesterday’s incident—perhaps for the first time in an election—saw journalists being openly attacked. “In Delhi yesterday, I seven journalists were attacked. One had his head broken. They were detained at the police station all night. Those who carried out the attacks were allowed to escape, while the journalists who were covering the events were arrested. The goons assaulted them,” he added.
“This is not some incident from a remote village. This happened just a kilometre away from Parliament. It happened just a kilometer away from the Supreme Court, and Election Commission. So, this nation wants to know—who is that goon? Who is the kingpin of all these goons to whom all the goons in the country report? The people are asking—who is that goon who has no fear of the country’s highest authorities?” the AAP Chief added.
“BJP will use Delhi Police, BJP will use goons, and BJP will use fraud. But we will fight back. The people of Delhi will not let their democracy be hijacked,” Kejriwal said urging citizens to stay vigilant and report any attempts at electoral malpractice.
Kejriwal claimed that the BJP workers—masquerading as Election Commission officials—are bribing the poor, marking their fingers with ink, and rendering them ineligible to vote. He asked people not to fall for this ‘fraud’ saying that if you let BJP ink your finger you will be signing a warrant for your own destruction. Do not sell your family's future for just Rs 3,000 or Rs 4,000.
The former Delhi CM said that his party has launched an all-out counteroffensive to thwart BJP’s tactics, deploying hidden cameras, body cams, and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) to expose and stop the onslaught of illegalities.
Addressing the people of Delhi, Kejriwal said that the atmosphere across Delhi has made it clear that the AAP is heading toward a historic victory, while the BJP is on the verge of extinction. “Disregarding all laws and the Constitution, Delhi Police will resort to Gundagardi. They will use their goons to intimidate and threaten people—they will do everything possible.”