Delhi polls: On last day of campaigning, Kejriwal accuses BJP of hooliganism, attacks CEC

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has alleged the BJP of trying to win the Delhi elections through sheer ‘gundagardi.’ He questioned ‘lawlessness’ in the national capital, where people are being assaulted in broad daylight while the police remain powerless.

The AAP Chief questioned—who the biggest goon in the country is, the one even Delhi Police fears?

Kejriwal noted that the current government gives Delhiites benefits worth Rs 25,000 a month. He then contrasted AAP’s governance with BJP’s ‘gundagardi’ politics, warning that a “double-engine government” would crush the poor and middle class under its weight.

The AAP National Convenor stated, “In the Delhi elections, the way ‘gundagardi’ is being unleashed one after another, the way destruction is taking place, it is not just the people of Delhi but the entire nation who are trying to understand the source of all this ‘gundagardi’.”

The AAP Supremo continued, “One question that everyone is asking and that is in everyone’s mind is—who is the biggest goon in this country, from whom all this ‘gundagardi’ is emanating?”

He further added, “Over the past few days, we have seen how people are being attacked, how AAP workers are being assaulted, how the public is being threatened. The public is being openly told—join the BJP, or else you will be dealt with. Openly, people are being beaten up, attacked, violence is happening, and the police are standing right there, watching everything. The police are helpless."