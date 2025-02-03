Who has the edge in the big battle for Delhi?

AAP is eyeing a fourth consecutive term. The BJP, “the wounded tiger”, is hoping to roar back to power after a 27-year hiatus. Meanwhile, Congress has finally awakened to the fact that it once governed Delhi for 15 years and is pulling out all stops to regain the past glory.
These parties, including the BJP, which earlier had been averse to freebies, targeted voters with various social welfare schemes. However, during campaigning, they deployed strategies on the ground that were curated as per their strengths and weaknesses.
AAP: Banking on new faces
For the past decade, AAP has shaped Delhi’s governance narrative around education, healthcare, and subsidised utilities. However, as the party entered the 2025 battle, it found itself grappling with the weight of anti-incumbency and allegations of corruption that threaten to erode its appeal.
Determined to counter voter fatigue, AAP took a bold step — denying tickets to several sitting MLAs and introduced fresh candidates. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, in his speeches, framed the election as a battle between “those working for Delhi and those trying to destroy it.”
The party doubled down on its traditional voter base — working-class families in slums and unauthorised colonies. Through localised town halls, door-to-door campaigns, and its vast volunteer network, AAP emphasised on the transformation of government schools, the success of mohalla clinics, and the continuation of its welfare schemes, along with promises of new initiatives.
However, the biggest challenge for AAP was navigating the corruption allegations against its leadership. While Kejriwal tried to deflect the attacks by portraying them as politically motivated, the Opposition ensured that these charges remained at the forefront of the electoral discourse.
For BJP, it was referendum on AAP
For the BJP, this election is about more than just winning seats — it’s about dismantling AAP’s credibility. The party ran a high-decibel campaign, aggressively targeting AAP’s governance record, corruption scandals, and alleged unfulfilled promises in Delhi and Punjab.
The Parivartan Yatra, which spanned all 70 constituencies, was the BJP’s most ambitious outreach program, designed to reinforce its central message: Delhi deserves a fresh start.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took centre stage, leading multiple rallies across the capital. Their speeches, designed to undermine Kejriwal’s governance narrative, highlighted corruption allegations, financial mismanagement, and stalled development projects.
Unlike AAP, which is relying on new faces, BJP has strategically fielded heavyweight candidates—including former MPs and high-profile turncoats from rival parties. The party also strengthened its booth-level mobilisation and conducted extensive roadshows and deployed a strong social media campaign to amplify its attacks on Kejriwal and his administration.
Congress: Crafting a Comeback
Away from the high-voltage rallies of AAP and BJP, Congress carved out a different path. In the narrow by-lanes of Delhi, small but intimate gatherings unfolded. There were no overpowering sound systems — just groups of people listening intently as local Congress candidates spoke about inflation, pollution, unemployment, and civic mismanagement.
After over a decade of political irrelevance in Delhi, Congress knows it cannot rely on past glory. Threfore, it adopted a hyper-local approach, selecting constituency-level candidates with strong grassroots connections rather than banking on party heavyweights.
The Delhi Nyaya Yatra, launched months before the elections, was Congress’s first major attempt to reconnect with voters and signal its commitment to addressing local issues. The party even deployed Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to hold targeted public meetings in constituencies where it saw a fighting chance.
The party’s key message had been — both AAP and BJP have failed Delhi; it’s time for a real alternative.
As campaigning draws to a close, the city stands at crossroads. Will Kejriwal’s governance record outweigh corruption allegations? Will BJP’s aggressive campaign turn voter sentiment? Can Congress rise from the shadows and reclaim its lost ground?
Who has the upper hand?
Political analysts believe that the electoral fight this time is quite different from the previous occasions when the AAP completely decimated the Congress, which was in power from 1998 to 2013, and the BJP, which was in power from 1993 to 1998. Their analysis says that the AAP has a clear edge in this election, considering their excellent track record of delivering freebies for over a decade period and a strong chief ministerial face. The BJP and the Congress have also announced several sops to woo voters, but the voters have more faith in the delivery of the broom party.
Ever since AAP national convener Kejriwal and his colleagues came out of jail, they started padyatras for mass outreach among voters, held discussions on freebies, declared candidates on all seats much earlier than its rival parties and promised additional benefits. The other parties, however, were relatively late to announce similar promises.
Despite the Opposition’s efforts, the AAP still seems to have an edge in the election. The party’s strategic decision to deny tickets to nearly two dozen MLAs facing anti-incumbency has helped to refresh its image. The AAP’s leadership, including Kejriwal, had actively engaged with voters through padyatras and other outreach programmes.
Initially, the BJP attacked the AAP over issues of governance and corruption, but it shifted its focus midway through their campaigning to offering welfare schemes. The Congress too attacked AAP in order to regain its voters that have shifted their loyalty to the AAP in the last decade.
Despite the criticisms from Opposition parties, including allegations of corruption and poor governance, AAP retained its popularity by emphasising its track record of social welfare schemes.
The AAP enjoys a distinct edge due to its successful delivery of services, strong leadership, and the timely rollout of its electoral campaign. The party’s ground-level outreach through padyatras and early declaration of candidates has further bolstered its chances of retaining power. While the Opposition managed to close the gap, Kejriwal’s AAP continues to hold a strong position.
Political heavyweights
Several top AAP office bearers, including party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM Atishi and ex-deputy CM Manish Sisodia, are in tough competition with the Opposition parties – BJP and Congress – naming heavyweight candidates against them in this election.
The most interesting of the contests will be played out in the New Delhi assembly constituency, which is largely dominated by top politicians, bureaucrats, judges and industrialists.
Here, former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is pitted against the sons of two former chief ministers. Congress has fielded Sheila Dikshit’s son, Sandeep, while BJP has fielded Sahib Singh Verma’s son, Parvesh Verma. Both Sandeep and Parvesh have been elected to Parliament twice, although in different years and different constituencies, and have no electoral experience in the New Delhi constituency.
Sandeep was MP from East Delhi in 2004 and 2009, while Parvesh represented West Delhi in Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019.
Meanwhile, BJP’s candidate, Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji, is also engaged in an interesting political battle in Kalkaji, where he is contesting with the two female candidates — AAP’s Atishi and Alka Lamba from Congress.
In this assembly, Lamba and Bidhuri are new to Kalkaji, as Atishi came to Kalkaji in 2020. Similar is the situation in Jangpura, where former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is facing an interesting triangular contest with BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress’ Farhad Suri.
All three candidates are facing different sets of challenges in the constituency. It is a new turf for Sisodia, who won the last three elections from Patparganj – the last one in 2020 by a small margin of 3,207 votes. Marwah, on the other hand, won from here in 1998, 2003 and 2008 but lost three consecutive polls in 2013, 2015 and 2020, all as a Congress candidate. This is the first time he will contest on a BJP ticket.
Suri is also contesting from Jangpura for the first time. The last time he contested for the assembly was in 2009 in a byelection from Okhla. He has been a municipal councillor four times but lost the 2022 civic poll from the Daryaganj ward by just 244 votes.
The Gandhi Nagar constituency is also dominated by political bigwigs, with former minister Arvinder Singh Lovely trying his luck for the first time on a BJP ticket. He won in 1998, 2003, 2008, and 2013 from Gandhi Nagar, but he did not contest in 2015 and lost in 2020. He’s pitted against AAP’s Naveen Chaudhary, who was defeated by BJP’s Anil Kumar Bajpai in 2020.
Battle of Promises
Ahead of the elections, parties have aggressively rolled out welfare promises, particularly focusing on women-centric schemes and freebies to woo voters. All three major parties have announced various incentives, making the battle for the capital a contest of populist measures.
AAP, in response to BJP’s pro-women initiatives, has pledged several welfare-driven schemes to maintain its voter base. Arvind Kejriwal’s party is positioning itself as a champion of public welfare by offering a range of benefits.
Among its key promises is the ‘Sanjeevani Yojana,’ introduced in December, which guarantees free treatment for citizens above 60 years of age in both government and private hospitals. The party also announced funding for Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to hire private security guards for their respective localities if it retains power. Additionally, it has pledged financial support for auto drivers, including Rs 1 lakh for their daughters’ marriages and life insurance coverage worth Rs 10 lakh. In its latest promise, Kejriwal assured that tenants, too, will be included in the free electricity and water scheme, extending the benefits to a broader section of the population.
The BJP, which is positioning itself as a strong challenger, unveiled the first phase of its manifesto, placing a significant focus on women’s welfare. It promised Rs 2,500 as a monthly aid under the ‘Mahila Samridhi Yojana,’ countering AAP’s similar initiatives.
The party has also announced a financial package for pregnant women under the ‘Chief Minister Matritva Suraksha Yojana,’ which includes Rs 21,000 and six nutrition kits for expectant mothers. BJP national president JP Nadda, while releasing the ‘Sankalp Patra’ in Delhi, described it as a blueprint for a “developed Delhi” and an effort to counter AAP’s welfare-driven governance. He assured that all current public welfare schemes would continue under a BJP government but with added emphasis on eliminating corruption to improve efficiency.
The party also promised Rs 500 LPG cylinders for the economically weaker sections and an additional free cylinder on Holi and Diwali. Additionally, to support senior citizens, it proposed increasing pensions for individuals aged 60 to 70 from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500, while those aged 70 and above, including widows, differently abled persons, and the destitute, would see their pensions rise from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000.
Congress, aiming to reclaim lost ground in Delhi, has also made ambitious promises. It pledged 300 free units of electricity for all residents and subsidised LPG cylinders at Rs 500 each. To tackle food security, it announced free monthly ration kits, including essential items such as rice, sugar, cooking oil, grains, and tea, for every family. Additionally, the party introduced the ‘Pyari Didi Yojna,’ under which women would receive Rs 2,500 per month. A key highlight of Congress’ manifesto is a Rs 25 lakh health insurance scheme for all Delhi residents, aiming to address healthcare concerns. Furthermore, in an effort to support unemployed youth, Congress has promised a monthly stipend of Rs 8,500, along with job placements in local industries.
Unprecedented preparation
With the countdown to the much-anticipated Delhi Assembly elections underway, authorities have ramped up preparations to ensure a fair and peaceful voting process.
As per the latest electoral rolls, a staggering 1,56,14,000 electors will exercise their democratic right across 13,766 polling stations spread across the national capital at 2696 locations. A total of 210 polling stations across Delhi will be equipped with upgraded facilities to ensure a seamless and voter-friendly experience, and 70 polling stations across Delhi will be fully managed and operated by persons with disabilities, promoting inclusivity and empowerment in the electoral process while a total of 70 polling stations across Delhi will be specially set up to encourage youth participation and engagement in the electoral process.
In a bid to ensure a peaceful election, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, 220 convoys of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and 19,000 home guards have been strategically deployed, especially in vulnerable pockets identified as high-risk areas. Officials have confirmed that the deployment and disengagement of these forces required complex planning and detailed analysis conducted through multiple rounds of consultations with senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs, CAPFs, and Delhi Police Nodal Officers.
“Deployment and disengagement of these forces with optimal utilisation involved complex planning and detailed analysis, carried out over several rounds of consultations,” said an official from the Election Commission.
To prevent any disruptions, polling stations with three or more booths will have separate entry and exit points to control crowds and maintain order, a measure aimed at preventing any public disorder or epidemic-related concerns.
To create an inviting and efficient voting experience, the Election Commission has urged District Election Officers (DEOs) to establish eco-friendly Model Polling Stations, incorporating local art and culture. Every district is encouraged to have at least one such station to promote environmental consciousness while enhancing voter engagement.
The Voter Assistance Booths (VABs) will also be set up at each polling station to help electors locate their polling booth numbers and serial numbers in the electoral roll. These booths will be manned by officials and booth-level officers (BLOs) to provide real-time assistance.
To further facilitate a smooth voting process, Voter Information Slips (VIS) containing essential details like polling station location, date, and time of voting will be distributed at least five days before polling day. While the slip will include a QR code for easy verification, it will not feature the voter’s photograph and will not serve as proof of identity. Voters will still be required to carry an authorised government-issued ID.
As part of its commitment to inclusivity, the Election Commission has mandated that each assembly constituency will have at least one polling station exclusively managed by women and another handled entirely by Persons with Disabilities. In these stations, even the police and security personnel will be exclusively women.
Strategies in Play
AAP
Introduced fresh faces on majority of seats
Much emphasis on JJ clusters and unauthorised colonies
BJP
PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah led multiple rallies across Delhi
Deployed a strong social media campaign targetting Kejriwal
Congress
Relied more on direct voter interactions instead of large-scale rallies
Attacked both AAP and BJP in its campaigning
It’s raining freebies
All three major parties have announced various welfare schemes to woo voters. Among the major ones has been AAP’s Mahila Samman Yojana, which promises Rs 2,100 to eligible women in Delhi. Congress and BJP too have announced similar benefits for the voters
Delhi turned into fortress
In a bid to ensure a peaceful conduct of election, various agencies have been engaged. Over 35,000 police personnel, 220 convoys of Central Armed Police Forces, and 19,000 home guards have been deployed, especially in pockets identified as high-risk areas