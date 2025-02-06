Aman Poddar’s art of the slow

Major influences

Poddar’s initiation into jewellery making began with an internship at Jaipur’s Tholia’s Kuber, a jewellery brand whose pedigree goes back to the early 1900s, followed by a three-month practical course in bench jewellery at the New Approach School for Jewellers in Tennessee, USA. It was during this course that he encountered engraving, an art form that instantly captivated him. “I’ve always enjoyed intricate work, and engraving is inherently detailed. Within the first hour of that class, I knew this was what I wanted to pursue,” he says.

Mumbai-based jeweller Viren Bhagat and Italian jeweller Giovanni Corvaja have been major influences. At a time when he was uncertain about his career path, both artists’ work left a lasting impression on him and solidified his decision to pursue jewellery design. In ‘Dve’, ‘Genesis’ is a special piece created by Poddar, incorporating techniques he learned during his apprenticeship with Giovanni Corvaja. Beyond these direct influences, Poddar finds inspiration in unexpected places. “Artists can inspire me even if their work looks nothing like mine. Sometimes just being out in nature or having certain experiences sparks creativity,” he says. “But Bhagat and Corvaja definitely deserve special mention.”