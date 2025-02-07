Arvind Kejriwal holds crucial meeting with AAP candidates, gives strategy to counter BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi election results approaching, the Aam Aadmi Party has claimed to have devised a strategy to counter the BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’.
The ruling party, on Thursday, alleged that BJP representatives had contacted over a dozen of its MLA candidates, offering them Rs 15 crore each and ministerial positions to switch sides.
In response, AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a crucial meeting on Friday with all 70 party candidates to prepare them for the challenge.
During the meeting, the AAP National Convenor assured the candidates that the party was on track to form the government in Delhi. He urged them to maintain the same determination they showed during the election and to be fully prepared for the vote-counting process.
“AAP will stand firm against any attempts to undermine the mandate given by the people of Delhi,” he said to the MLA candidates.
Following a crucial party meeting, AAP leader Manish Sisodia alleged that the BJP was attempting to contest the elections through money power and intimidation. He claimed that the BJP’s actions, including its latest manoeuvres, are evident to everyone.
“This opposition party has resorted to disgraceful tactics even now, but after Saturday, their entire game will be over,” Sisodia said while talking to media persons.
Meanwhile, AAP’s Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai said the party is confident in securing a decisive victory. He informed that all AAP candidates had submitted their reports during the meeting held under Kejriwal’s leadership.
“The feedback from candidates clearly indicates that AAP is set to win more than 50 seats in Delhi, with around 7-8 seats witnessing tough competition,” he said.
He further said the people of Delhi have given AAP a clear mandate to form the government, and the party is poised to establish its rule in the capital.
Rai also alleged the BJP of attempting to manipulate public perception through exit polls, stating that “the opposition party is trying to create a false narrative that it is forming the government in Delhi.”
However, he asserted that the BJP’s internal desperation over its impending defeat is evident from its attempts to lure AAP candidates and MLAs with money and ministerial positions to switch sides.
The AAP Delhi Convenor stated that these developments indicate that the BJP is running ‘Operation Lotus’ by using exit polls as a psychological tool to exert pressure.
Rai emphasised that AAP is committed to ensuring a fair and transparent counting process, and all candidates have now shifted their focus to the final stage of the election.
He reiterated, “AAP is on track to form the next government in Delhi.”
Responding to questions about offers made to AAP legislators, he claimed that multiple MLAs shared similar accounts in today’s meeting. He further revealed that the party’s MLA and minister from Sultanpuri has even made public the phone number of an individual who attempted to bribe him.