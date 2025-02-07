Arvind Kejriwal holds crucial meeting with AAP candidates, gives strategy to counter BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi election results approaching, the Aam Aadmi Party has claimed to have devised a strategy to counter the BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’.

The ruling party, on Thursday, alleged that BJP representatives had contacted over a dozen of its MLA candidates, offering them Rs 15 crore each and ministerial positions to switch sides.

In response, AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a crucial meeting on Friday with all 70 party candidates to prepare them for the challenge.

During the meeting, the AAP National Convenor assured the candidates that the party was on track to form the government in Delhi. He urged them to maintain the same determination they showed during the election and to be fully prepared for the vote-counting process.

“AAP will stand firm against any attempts to undermine the mandate given by the people of Delhi,” he said to the MLA candidates.

Following a crucial party meeting, AAP leader Manish Sisodia alleged that the BJP was attempting to contest the elections through money power and intimidation. He claimed that the BJP’s actions, including its latest manoeuvres, are evident to everyone.

“This opposition party has resorted to disgraceful tactics even now, but after Saturday, their entire game will be over,” Sisodia said while talking to media persons.