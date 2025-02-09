AAP to play role of constructive Opposition; Atishi alleges Delhi polls marred by hooliganism

NEW DELHI: A day after the AAP was ousted from power in Delhi, party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met its 22 newly elected MLAs at his Ferozshah Road residence here and asked them to work for the people.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, outgoing Chief Minister Atishi, who is among the 22 AAP leaders who weathered the BJP storm, said the party will play the role of a constructive opposition and ensure that the saffron party delivers on its promises.

Kejriwal directed the newly elected MLAs to serve the people and solve their problems, she said.

"The AAP will play the role of a constructive opposition and ensure that the BJP pays Rs 2,500 per month to women by March 8 as was promised by it, provides 300 units of free electricity and continues other facilities for the people," she said.

AAP further alleged widespread malpractice in the election, claiming it was marred by hooliganism and unprecedented violations in Delhi’s history.

"Such an election would have never happened in the history of Delhi. Where money is being distributed openly, liquor is being distributed openly, police are getting it distributed, and whoever is complaining about this is being put in jail," Atishi said.

However, Atishi further added that the AAP accepts the people's mandate.