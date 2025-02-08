The BJP had thrown in all its efforts and fleets of leaders to win Delhi. And win it did.

The Budget 2025 also had one of the factors that seemingly contributed to the BJP's victory -- the tax rebate proposed in the budget making normal income up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free under the new tax regime for the fiscal year 2025-26. For, the middle class has been a decisive factor. The Finance Minister's budget announcement, which included increased tax rebates and reduced tax rates for the middle class, was a strategic move to address the economic challenges faced by this demographic.

The fiscal strategy seems to have resonated with the middle class, who were grappling with economic uncertainties and inflation. Moreover, the BJP's emphasis on governance stability — double-engine sarkar — and growth promise, coupled with its national governance experience, offered a sense of security and continuity that appealed to the middle class' aspirations.

In 2015, AAP's meteoric rise was fueled by a promise of transparency, accountability, and a break from corruption. The party's anti-corruption stance resonated deeply with the middle class. AAP's focus on issues like free water, subsidized electricity, and improved public services directly appealed to the middle class's desire for efficient governance and tangible benefits. This approach led to a significant surge in voter turnout among the middle and upper-middle classes, who were previously disengaged from the electoral process.

However, as AAP's tenure progressed, the middle class began to reassess their support. Despite the party's welfare initiatives and promises of free electricity, water, and bus rides, which once served as a major vote-puller, the narrative began to shift. The middle class, often characterized by a pragmatic outlook, began to question the sustainability of AAP's promises and the party's ability to address their economic concerns.

What once seemed like a gift now started to feel like a burden on the economy, leaving voters to wonder — are these benefits truly sustainable, or just bait for votes?

Residents expressed concerns over undelivered promises and perceived inefficiencies, leading them to reconsider their support. For instance, a resident from Kasturba Nagar, who had previously backed AAP in 2020, voiced dissatisfaction over unfulfilled commitments, indicating a potential shift in voter sentiment.

Besides, the saffron party's campaign effectively capitalized on the middle class' growing concerns over governance paralysis under AAP’s recent tenure. Additionally, the BJP's strategic outreach to communities such as Uttarakhandis, Poorvanchalis, and urban villagers further solidified its position among the middle class.

The BJP's think-tank had researched what the people needed from the government, and they took action, focusing on problems like the unhygienic state of the Yamuna River, corruption charges, and liquor scams, among other smaller issues that targeted the AAP’s governance.

The RSS, which had a significant role in shaping the election outcomes in Haryana and Maharashtra, also played a major part in Delhi. It conducted over a thousand small meetings across various local pockets, even engaging with intellectual leaders within the Muslim community in areas with a notable Muslim voter presence. A senior BJP leader remarked that the younger generation of Muslims, who were no longer willing to be treated as a vote bank by any single party, showed support for the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three rallies, which attracted massive crowds, particularly among women and youth, further boosted BJP’s prospects in the capital, experts say.

BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla emphasised the crucial role of the elderly voters on polling day, which provided additional strength to the party's efforts. Shukla also highlighted Modi’s guarantees for welfare schemes aimed at the poor and middle class, along with strong support from Poorvanchali voters — especially those from Bihar following the budget announcement — helped propel the BJP to victory.

The BJP had thrown in all its efforts and fleets of leaders to win Delhi. And win it did.