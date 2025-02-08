Delhi rout: AAP veered away from clean politics and the results are there for everyone to see

I was part of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) since its inception till the end of 2015. I was also fortunate enough to get some responsible positions during my stint with the party.

I would like to start by saying that at the time of formation, the Aam Aadmi Party was more of an ideology than a political party. The purity of intent that seemed to drive it was the USP that attracted thousands around the country towards the brand of politics the party seemed to epitomise. The mission to clean up India's murky political field charged up many already energetic converts further.

In fact, the party showcased a unique candidate selection process in front of the people of this country. It was a never-before-seen process. In my opinion, the ideology combined with some unique processes created a sense of hope among the common people.

This was reflected in the party's electoral debut in 2013, when they won 28 seats in Delhi -- a performance few expected.

This was followed by a unprecedented 67 out of 70 seats in 2015. The people of Delhi had reposed their faith in a party that promised to work for them -- in every sense of the word.