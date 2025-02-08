AAP’s sheen fades away: Why Delhi’s middle-class turned on the ‘Aam Aadmi’

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seems to have faced a significant shift in its support base, especially among the middle-class voters of Delhi—a group that once formed the backbone of the party’s success.

For years, AAP's promises of anti-corruption measures and welfare schemes resonated strongly with Delhi's middle class. However, recent developments, including corruption allegations, a lack of visible improvement in traffic and air quality, and the absence of fresh, compelling ideas to maintain their appeal, have significantly diminished the party’s impact among this crucial voter group.

For years, the much-talked-about Indian middle class has felt overburdened, paying a significant portion of their income in taxes while receiving minimal Government support in return. AAP, since its inception in 2012, positioned itself as a political force that emphatically recognised the struggles of the middle class.

In 2023, the party launched its "Middle-Class Manifesto", which called for better tax relief and addressed grievances like rising living costs, pollution, and infrastructure development. Yet, despite these efforts, the manifesto failed to reinvigorate AAP's middle-class support in the face of competing promises from the BJP

While AAP focused on welfare schemes such as free electricity and free bus rides, the BJP took a different approach to woo the middle class. The party’s promises of tax relief—specifically, making income up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free— in the last Union Budget struck a chord with middle-class voters. The BJP also appealed to government employees by announcing the 8th Pay Commission ahead of the elections, adding a further incentive to their voter base.