AAP’s sheen fades away: Why Delhi’s middle-class turned on the ‘Aam Aadmi’

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seems to have faced a significant shift in its support base, especially among the middle-class voters of Delhi—a group that once formed the backbone of the party’s success.
For years, AAP's promises of anti-corruption measures and welfare schemes resonated strongly with Delhi's middle class. However, recent developments, including corruption allegations, a lack of visible improvement in traffic and air quality, and the absence of fresh, compelling ideas to maintain their appeal, have significantly diminished the party’s impact among this crucial voter group.
For years, the much-talked-about Indian middle class has felt overburdened, paying a significant portion of their income in taxes while receiving minimal Government support in return. AAP, since its inception in 2012, positioned itself as a political force that emphatically recognised the struggles of the middle class.
In 2023, the party launched its "Middle-Class Manifesto", which called for better tax relief and addressed grievances like rising living costs, pollution, and infrastructure development. Yet, despite these efforts, the manifesto failed to reinvigorate AAP's middle-class support in the face of competing promises from the BJP
While AAP focused on welfare schemes such as free electricity and free bus rides, the BJP took a different approach to woo the middle class. The party’s promises of tax relief—specifically, making income up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free— in the last Union Budget struck a chord with middle-class voters. The BJP also appealed to government employees by announcing the 8th Pay Commission ahead of the elections, adding a further incentive to their voter base.
Perhaps the most significant shift came with the BJP’s promise to continue AAP’s welfare schemes while also introducing its own, such as providing Rs 2,500 per month to women and expanding health coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. This created a sense of continuity for voters who had benefited from AAP's programs, making it difficult for them to ignore the BJP's offer of similar benefits with additional support.
While AAP gained prominence with its focus on clean governance and services like education and healthcare, its record on key issues like air pollution, water supply, and infrastructure has become a point of contention. For Delhi’s middle class, who have long suffered from chronic pollution and deteriorating public services, AAP’s failure to address these concerns became a significant factor in their disillusionment with the party.
As the air quality in Delhi continued to deteriorate, residents were left frustrated by what they saw as inadequate action from the AAP government. This growing dissatisfaction opened the door for the BJP to make inroads into AAP's traditional voter base, especially in middle-class-dominated constituencies like West Delhi, East Delhi, and South Delhi. These areas, which have long been strongholds for AAP, saw a noticeable swing towards the BJP in recent trends.
In an attempt to regain its middle-class base, Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders put forward their "Middle-Class Manifesto", demanding higher tax exemptions and focusing on improving the city's infrastructure.
However, this move came too late to prevent many from switching sides. middle-class voters—who make up about 40% of Delhi’s electorate—seemed increasingly dissatisfied with AAP's handling of key issues. This shift was evident in the competitive race for the New Delhi seat, where Kejriwal faced a tough contest against BJP's Parvesh Verma. This marked a significant change from earlier elections when AAP enjoyed strong support from the same voter group.