Results LIVE | Delhi polls: Counting of votes underway as AAP eyes hat-trick, BJP seeks comeback

The counting of votes for Delhi's assembly election is underway, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress vying for control of the 70-seat legislature. Voter turnout for Wednesday's election was 60.54%, according to the Election Commission.
The AAP, in power since 2013, seeks a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which last won the capital in 1993, is eager to end a 27-year drought.
Congress, once dominant in Delhi from 1998 to 2013, aims to recover from a series of defeats after failing to secure any seats in the last two elections.
Exit polls favour the BJP, presenting a major challenge for AAP, which is fighting not only anti-incumbency but also its political survival.
AAP's rise has been rooted in its anti-corruption movement, with Arvind Kejriwal, its convener and chief ministerial candidate, looking to cement his legacy with a fourth term. The party has rejected the exit poll predictions, asserting that it will retain power under Kejriwal’s leadership.
AAP's 2015 landslide victory, where it secured 67 of the 70 seats, and its 2020 triumph with 62 seats, has solidified its dominance in Delhi. A victory tomorrow would further elevate Kejriwal’s national political stature.
Should the BJP emerge victorious, it would not only reclaim Delhi after nearly three decades but also break AAP's stronghold on the city, marking a significant political shift.
Kalkaji is another a high-profile contest, with Delhi's incumbent Chief Minister Atishi facing former South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri of the BJP and Congress leader Alka Lamba, who joined AAP in 2014, returned to the grand old party in 2019.
Atishi is seeking a second term from Kalkaji after first winning the seat in 2020. Bidhuri, a firebrand known for his controversial hate speeches, seeks a fourth term as an MLA, having previously won from the Tughlakabad Assembly constituency in 2003, 2008, and 2013. Meanwhile, Lamba is eyeing a second stint as an MLA, having won the Chandni Chowk seat in 2015 as an AAP candidate.
Atishi (AAP) vs Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP) vs Alka Lamba (INC)
Manish Sisodia, former Deputy Chief Minister and Arvind Kejriwal's No. 2, moved to contest from Jangpura after winning Patparganj thrice in 2013, 2015, and 2020. He faces BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah, a three-time MLA from Jangpura, who previously represented the constituency as a Congress member in 1998, 2003, and 2008, and Congress veteran Farhad Suri, a former Delhi Mayor.
Sisodia's shift to Jangpura is seen as a strategic political move amid rising anti-incumbency sentiment, the fallout from his 17-month imprisonment in the liqour policy case, and ongoing legal troubles.
The BJP, however, has branded Sisodia a "fugitive", claiming the seat change reflects internal turmoil within AAP ahead of the polls. The Congress, meanwhile, alleged that Sisodia’s move was prompted by his inability to effectively address the constituency’s issues.
Looking at the numbers, Sisodia's decision to step aside seems rooted in electoral realities.
Manish Sisodia (AAP) vs Tarvinder Singh Marwah (BJP) vs Farhad Suri (INC)
Battle for New Delhi seat: Can Kejriwal defend his throne?
One of the most closely watched contests in the upcoming elections will be the New Delhi constituency, where former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is seeking re-election. The seat has the highest number of candidates this time, with 23 contenders.
The AAP national convenor is bidding for a fourth term as an MLA and faces a stiff challenge from former BJP MP Parvesh Verma and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.
Kejriwal first won the New Delhi seat in 2013, defeating Dikshit, the union territory's longest-serving CM. He retained the seat in 2015 and 2020, securing victories over the BJP’s Nupur Sharma and Sunil Kumar Yadav, respectively.
Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) vs Parvesh Verma (BJP) vs Sandeep Dikshit (INC)
A decade in power has brought both triumphs and trials for the AAP. Initially praised for governance reforms and welfare schemes, Delhi's ruling party now faces anti-incumbency and corruption allegations, with the odds stacked against them.
Once fueled by its anti-corruption stance, the Delhi liquor scam allegations and Kejriwal’s 'Sheesh Mahal' residence now threaten his 'simple' image. Despite these setbacks, the AAP is aggressively pushing forward with its campaign, mirroring the BJP’s booth management strategy.
However, the real question remains: Can the party retain Aam Aadmi's trust and survive this challenge?
On Friday, AAP claimed to have devised a strategy to thwart the BJP's alleged ‘Operation Lotus’ after it had accused the saffron party of attempting to bribe over a dozen of its MLA candidates with Rs 15 crore each and ministerial positions in exchange for defection.
In response, Arvind Kejriwal held a crucial meeting with all 70 party candidates, assuring them of the party’s readiness to form the government in Delhi. He urged them to stay focused, maintaining the same determination they had shown throughout the campaign, while preparing for the vote-counting process.
Corruption, infrastructure, law and order, and rising pollution in the national capital have been central to the political slugfest between AAP, BJP, and Congress in the run-up to this election.
AAP faced relentless scrutiny under over allegations of corruption, with its leadership entangled in legal battles. BJP accused the ruling party of suppressing a CAG report that allegedly exposes financial irregularities, vowing to release it if elected. AAP dismissed BJP’s claims, pointing to corruption in BJP-ruled states. Congress, too, took aim at AAP, arguing that its promise of clean governance has been shattered.
Delhi’s infrastructure woes—uneven roads, a stagnant bus fleet, and soaring metro fares—remain a pressing concern. AAP has defended its track record, promising expanded welfare schemes, including free medical treatment for seniors and subsidies for auto drivers. BJP has pledged affordable LPG, pucca houses for slum dwellers, and expanded pensions, while Congress is attempting to outdo both, promising free electricity up to 300 units and job apprenticeships for unemployed youth.
With over 150 days of poor air quality in 2024, pollution remains the most critical issue. AAP highlighted its EV policies and smog towers, but BJP and Congress argued that the ruling party has failed to curb toxic air, which continues to put millions of lives at risk, year on year.
With crime and traffic chaos mounting, AAP blamed the Centre-controlled Delhi Police for rising lawlessness, demanding full statehood. BJP has promised stronger policing with 24/7 patrol units and CCTV networks. Congress has slammed both parties, calling Delhi a “hub of crime” and accusing authorities of inaction.