Results LIVE | Delhi polls: Counting of votes underway as AAP eyes hat-trick, BJP seeks comeback

The counting of votes for Delhi's assembly election is underway, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress vying for control of the 70-seat legislature. Voter turnout for Wednesday's election was 60.54%, according to the Election Commission.

The AAP, in power since 2013, seeks a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which last won the capital in 1993, is eager to end a 27-year drought.

Congress, once dominant in Delhi from 1998 to 2013, aims to recover from a series of defeats after failing to secure any seats in the last two elections.

Exit polls favour the BJP, presenting a major challenge for AAP, which is fighting not only anti-incumbency but also its political survival.

AAP's rise has been rooted in its anti-corruption movement, with Arvind Kejriwal, its convener and chief ministerial candidate, looking to cement his legacy with a fourth term. The party has rejected the exit poll predictions, asserting that it will retain power under Kejriwal’s leadership.

AAP's 2015 landslide victory, where it secured 67 of the 70 seats, and its 2020 triumph with 62 seats, has solidified its dominance in Delhi. A victory tomorrow would further elevate Kejriwal’s national political stature.

Should the BJP emerge victorious, it would not only reclaim Delhi after nearly three decades but also break AAP's stronghold on the city, marking a significant political shift.