Exit polls hint at BJP's comeback in Delhi after 25 years: Saffron party embraces forecast, AAP rubbishes it

The AAP on Wednesday rubbished the exit poll results, which indicated a significant set back for the party while predicting a comeback by the BJP. Stating that the exit polls have historically underestimated the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, AAP national spokesperson Reena Gupta exuded confidence that in the actual results, which will be out on Saturday, the party will make a jump.

"You look at any exit poll -- whether in 2013, 2015 or 2020 -- the AAP was always shown getting a smaller number of seats. But it got a greater number of seats in the actual results," Gupta said.

She claimed that the people of Delhi have voted for the AAP in large numbers and asserted that the party is going to register a "historic" victory, with Kejriwal becoming the chief minister for a fourth time.

According to various exit polls, BJP+ is projected to win 43 seats, well above the majority mark of 36 in the 70-member assembly, while the AAP is expected to secure 26 seats approximately. The Congress is predicted to remain a marginal player with just 1 to 2 seats.

Responding to the exit polls, the BJP said it hint at a comeback of the saffron party to the national capital, after the long wait of more than 25 years.

"I believe the people of Delhi made up their minds long ago that they wanted change," Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said.

Delhiites want a corruption-free government.

BJP workers campaigned with great dedication in the run-up to the election to fight against corruption in the city, Sachdeva said.

He exuded confidence that the AAP is on its way out of power and that the saffron party is going to form its government in Delhi after a gap of more than 25 years.

Poll-wise Breakdown:

JVC projects BJP at 39-45 seats, AAP at 22-31 , and Congress at 0-2 .

Matrize estimates BJP at 35-40 , AAP at 32-37 , and Congress at 0-1 .

P-Marq suggests BJP could secure 39-49 , AAP 21-31 , and Congress 0-1 .

People’s Insight gives BJP 40-44 , AAP 25-29 , and Congress 0-2 .

People's Pulse is predicting the highest range of 51-60 seats for the BJP, while it says AAP is projected to secure anywhere between 10-19 seats

Chanakya Strategies predicts BJP winning 39-44 seats, AAP securing 25-28 seats, and Congress getting 2-3 seats.

The AAP currently has 62 MLAs, the BJP eight, and the Congress none.