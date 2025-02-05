Delhi Assembly polls LIVE updates: Voting begins as AAP eyes third win, BJP, Congress seek comeback

Delhi votes today to elect its 70-member assembly, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) eyeing a third straight term, banking on its governance record and welfare schemes, while the BJP and Congress look for a resurgence.

The Delhi Assembly election is seen as a referendum on AAP's governance model and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal. AAP is seeking a third consecutive term, relying on its governance record and welfare schemes.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making a determined push to reclaim the capital after more than 25 years.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years until 2013, is striving to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the last two elections.