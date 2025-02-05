Delhi Assembly polls LIVE updates: Voting begins as AAP eyes third win, BJP, Congress seek comeback

Delhi votes today to elect its 70-member assembly, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) eyeing a third straight term, banking on its governance record and welfare schemes, while the BJP and Congress look for a resurgence.
On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making a determined push to reclaim the capital after more than 25 years.
The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years until 2013, is striving to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the last two elections.
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi cast his ballot at a polling station at Nirman Bhawan.
EAM S Jaishankar and his wife Kyoko Jaishankar cast their vote at a polling booth set up at NDMC School of Science and Humanities, Tughlaq Crescent.
A woman filed a case at Sangam Vihar police station on Wednesday as polling began, accusing AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya for giving a flying kiss to her.
Delhi Police registers a case against AAP MLA and candidate from Okhla Vidhan Sabha, Amanatullah Khan at PS Jamia Nagar for violating MCC. An FIR has been registered against Khan for poll code breach over late night campaigning.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri casts vote at a polling booth in Anand Niketan, Moti Bagh. Puri said, "This is not a normal election. This election is one of a kind because it is not for electing Delhi government... you have to think about country's development. This election is for repairing the damage done by 'aapda' in the last 10 years."
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took to X to urge people to vote for the candidate that will lead them to the “path to progress”.
“I appeal to the respected people of Delhi to cast their valuable vote. Your one vote will prove to be a symbol of change in Delhi,” he said.
“I urge our youth, especially those who are voting for the first time, to welcome this festival of democracy and definitely take part in voting,” he added.
After casting her vote, Congress candidate Alka Lamba said, "We have voted. There have been five agendas- contaminated Yamuna water, air pollution, law and order situation, unemployment, inflation, both AAP and BJP have failed. It is saddening that the Delhi of Sheila Dikshit has gone back 20 years in last 10 years. I am contesting from Kalkaji."
Indian army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and his wife Sunita Dwivedi cast their vote at a polling booth at K. Kamraj Lane in the New Delhi assembly constituency. They were also gifted saplings for being amongst the early voters there.
The army chief said, "First of all, I want to congratulate that it is a matter of great pride for the whole country that what we are seeing today is that in a democracy everyone can exercise their right to vote. It is not just the right to vote but it is also the responsibility of every common citizen to take part in the democratic process and decide the future of India themselves."
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva casts his vote at a polling booth in Mayur Vihar Phase 1. After casting vote, expressed confidence in his party’s win, stating that a "double-engine government" would be formed in the capital. He claimed that Delhi’s voters were choosing development.
Congress candidate from the New Delhi constituency, Sandeep Dikshit, cast his vote. The son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit said, "People should come and vote in good numbers. They should decide on a good candidate. I hope people will vote for development. I urge them to come and vote for candidates who will work for them."
Congress candidate from Kalkaji assembly seat Alka Lamba casts her vote at a polling station in Madipur
Delhi CM Atishi is AAP's candidate from Kalkaji seat, BJP has fielded its former MP Ramesh Bidhuri from this seat.
PM Modi in a post on X urged young people to go out and vote as polling begins for the Delhi assembly elections.
“Voting for all the seats in the Delhi Assembly elections will be held today. I urge the voters here to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm and cast their valuable vote. On this occasion, my special wishes to all the young friends who are going to vote for the first time. Remember - first vote, then refreshment!” he said.
