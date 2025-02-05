Delhi polls: Pak Hindu refugees use right to franchise for first time

NEW DELHI" At a polling booth in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tilla, Reshma pressed the button on an electronic voting machine on Wednesday with a sense of pride as a smile spread across her face.

For the first time in her life, the 50-year-old woman cast her vote – not just to choose a candidate, but for her family's future.

Reshma is one of 186 Pakistani Hindu refugees who, after years of uncertainty, exercised their voting right for the first time in the Delhi Assembly polls, marking a powerful moment in their journey from statelessness to citizenship.

They all got Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Dharamveer Solanki, president of the Pakistani Hindu refugee community, expressed hope that their struggles would lessen.