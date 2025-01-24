BJP steps up Purvanchali outreach

NEW DELHI: Delhi is home to nearly 17% of its total people, who have settled from the Purvanchal regions, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and their presence directly impacts the poll results in 35-40 assembly constituencies.

The ruling AAP has relied on the support of Purvanchali people in the last two elections for the 70-member Delhi assembly. However, this time, the BJP has devised a plan to appeal to voters who migrated from eastern UP, Bihar, and other states such as Jharkhand.

To increase its outreach to Purvanchali voters, the BJP’s central leadership has assembled teams of nearly 100 prominent leaders from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh for extensive campaigning in areas with large Purvanchali populations.

Harish Dwivedi, a senior BJP leader from eastern UP, has been tasked with deploying these leaders across Delhi to connect with Purvanchali voters.