Congress’ wipeout, AAP’s defeat in Delhi deepen uncertainty within INDIA bloc

The grand old party’s decision to go solo in Delhi was driven by the ambition of reviving the sagging fortunes of the party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years. The decision came months after it contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with AAP. It is no surprise that many Congress leaders seem to be rejoicing in the defeat of the AAP, as they feel that the meteoric rise of the ‘Jhadoo party’ was at their expense.

The Congress also feels that AAP played a significant role in its humiliating defeat in the recent Haryana assembly elections, where both parties fought separately. A senior leader said that AAP is responsible for its defeat in at least half a dozen of Haryana's 90 Assembly seats.

INDIA bloc prospects

The results of the Delhi election are certain to have a huge impact on the future of the INDIA bloc in the political landscape and in the upcoming Bihar elections.

On Saturday, several INDIA bloc leaders criticised the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party's decision to go solo in Delhi. Knives were out as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took potshots at Congress and the AAP.

“Fight each other more,” he wrote on X.

Earlier also, he had questioned the relevance of the grouping, saying that it existed only for Lok Sabha elections. Another ally, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, claimed that the two parties would have won the Delhi election had they fought together.

"The early trends show a sharp competition. Had Congress and AAP been together, the results may have been different... The political opponent of AAP and Congress is BJP. Both of them fought to keep the BJP from coming to power, but they fought individually. If they had been together, then BJP's defeat must have been confirmed in the first hour of counting," he said.

The months-long Delhi election campaign has often witnessed ugly spats between the INDIA bloc partners, as many of them supported the Kejriwal-led AAP as the best bet to fight the BJP.

The Delhi results will have a bearing on the Bihar assembly election, scheduled for November this year. Significantly, Congress ally RJD in Bihar is already making noises about the future of the INDIA bloc. The grouping is also grappling with leadership questions, as many of its constituents, including key players RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), and SP, openly support TMC chief Mamata Banerjee as the face of the bloc.