Didi for INDIA?: Support for Mamata Banerjee to lead Opposition alliance grows

Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her willingness to lead the opposition INDIA bloc, support for her leadership has been steadily growing.

On Tuesday, RJD chief Lalu Prasad became the latest opposition leader to endorse Banerjee’s role at the helm of the coalition.

This comes after Banerjee said she could lead the grouping if given an opportunity and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar backed her, more voices are emerging in her support.

Asked if Banerjee should lead the INDIA bloc, Lalu Prasad said, "Yes, she should lead."

He also attacked the Congress, saying, "The Congress' reservations amount to nothing. Mamata should be given the leadership role."

The YSR Congress Party, which is currently not a part of the INDIA bloc, also reiterated its support for Banerjee, calling her the "most capable leader to lead the bloc."

The party's Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy said Banerjee could better handle INDIA bloc parties.

"Didi Mamata ji is capable and has experience, leading one of the largest states, handling different portfolios and holding different positions from time to time. Didi will be in a position to handle INDIA bloc parties more effectively and to lead it to power," Reddy told reporters outside parliament on Tuesday, a day after announcing support to Banerjee on X.

Pawar had also called Banerjee "a capable leader" and asserted that he had the right to say it. "The MPs she has sent to Parliament are hardworking and aware", he said.

According to a source, NCP chief Pawar is likely to meet former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday evening and the leadership of INDIA bloc is among the issues that are likely to be discussed.