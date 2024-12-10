Mamata should be allowed to lead INDIA bloc: RJD chief Lalu Prasad

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday asserted that West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee should be allowed to lead the INDIA bloc.

His comment comes days after Banerjee expressed her intent to take charge of the anti-BJP coalition.

Prasad also said if the Congress, a major ally of the INDIA bloc, had any reservation about accepting Banerjee as the leader of the opposition front, it would "not make any difference".

"Mamta Banerjee should be allowed to head the INDIA bloc," the RJD chief said.