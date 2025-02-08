'Aur lado aapas mein': Omar Abdullah mocks AAP, Congress amid looming rout Delhi polls

Meanwhile, the BJP has crossed the majority mark in the Delhi assembly election results, as per the early trends from the Election Commission. The BJP is currently leading in 40 seats, while the AAP is ahead in 30 seats. The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted the AAP over alleged toxicity in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Chief Minister.

Along with Delhi, the counting for by-elections in Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur seat and Tamil Nadu's Erode seat is also underway. (ANI)