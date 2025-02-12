SC seeks details of Rohingya refugees' whereabouts for school admissions

NEW DELHI: Children’s education should not face any discrimination, said the Supreme Court on Wednesday, as it directed the petitioner-NGO to submit the detailed address proof of Rohingya immigrants in Delhi.

The Court said it will pass orders to the Centre and the Delhi government to grant Rohingya refugee children in the city access to public schools and hospitals.

"You (petitioner) have to give the colony-wise list of where they (Rohingya refugees) live, etc. We will see what can be done. No child will be discriminated against in education," said a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice N. Kotiswar Singh.