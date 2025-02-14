Delhi: Congress criticises BJP's delay in naming CM

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Friday expressed concern over the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) delay in appointing a Chief Minister, a week after their electoral victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.

DPCC President Devender Yadav said that this hesitation indicates internal power struggles within the party, which could have adverse implications for Delhi's governance.

Recalling the previous term of the BJP, Yadav shared that between 1993 and 1998, the capital witnessed three different CMs.

"A similar scenario is shaping up this time too as nearly ten BJP MLAs are vying for the top position," he stated.

Yadav also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for not appointing a Leader of the Opposition (LoP), despite holding 22 seats.

He alleged that internal conflicts within AAP, especially after the electoral defeats of leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, are hindering the selection process.

"Former CM Atishi is claiming stakes for the position, potentially sidelining senior leaders such as Gopal Rai," Yadav said.

Emphasising the expectations of Delhi's residents, Yadav stated that the BJP's significant win of 48 out of 70 seats reflects a public desire for effective governance.

He said the BJP should appoint a competent CM promptly to address pressing issues like pollution, infrastructure decay, and sanitation challenges.

Yadav further called on the BJP to fulfill its election promises, cautioning against repeating what he describes as the AAP's pattern of prioritizing personal gains over public welfare.

The BJP's return to power in Delhi after 27 years has been marked by internal deliberations over the CM candidate. As of now, the party has not announced its choice for the position.

The delay has led to criticism from opposition parties, who view it as a sign of internal discord that could impact the city's governance.

Earlier in the day, Atishi claimed that BJP leaders were engaged in a "tussle" over ministerial posts to "exploit" public funds.

Denying the allegations, BJP MP from New Delhi clarified that the decision will be taken in our legislative party meeting with the consent of the top leadership.