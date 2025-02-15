Centre orders probe into ‘Sheesh Mahal’ scandal over Kejriwal’s bungalow renovation

NEW DELHI: The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has ordered a detailed investigation into the expenditure on renovations and luxury additions to 6 Flagstaff Bungalow, the residence of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal renovations.

The CVC has asked the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to conduct a detailed investigation on allegations that building norms were floated to construct a lavish mansion (Sheesh Mahal) covering 40,000 square yards (8 acres).

The probe was ordered by CVC on February 13 after the CPWD submitted a factual report on Arvind Kejriwal's official CM Residence on the complaint of BJP leader Vijender Gupta.

On October 14, 2024, Gupta filed a complaint with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) regarding illegal construction at the former residence of ex-Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, located at 6 Flag Staff Road.