BJP defers meeting of its newly-elected Delhi MLAs; new CM to take oath on Feb 20

NEW DELHI: The meeting of newly-elected BJP MLAs in Delhi scheduled for February 17, has been postponed, BJP sources said, adding that it will now be held on February 19 and the new Chief Minister will take oath on February 20.

"The BJP Legislature Party meeting scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed. Now this meeting will be held on February 19. The swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister will also be held on February 20 instead of February 18," a BJP source said.

The party secured 48 out of 70 seats, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and ending its decade-long governance in the capital.

Amid ongoing speculation about the CM candidate, the BJP has scheduled a meeting of its Delhi legislative party on Monday at 3 pm at the Delhi BJP state office. The party’s return to power in Delhi after 27 years has heightened expectations regarding its leadership choice.

Sources in the BJP said that the BJP is likely to choose a leader from among its winning MLAs to avoid the need for byelections

Although party officials have yet to make an official announcement but confirmed that 14 names of probable have been sent to the central leadership. Among them, are Bansuri Swaraj, Virendra Sachdeva, Pravesh Verma, Vijender Gupta, Manoj Tiwari, Satish Upadhyay and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Rekha Gupta.

Parvesh Verma has emerged as a prominent contender after defeating Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. The son of former chief minister Saheb Singh Verma, Parvesh has previously won the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat twice and is viewed as a key representative of the Jat community, which played a pivotal role in the BJP’s electoral victory.