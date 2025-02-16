'Confusing announcements triggered stampede': Delhi police say after initial probe

NEW DELHI: The stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night left 18 people dead and several others injured, exposing critical lapses in crowd management and railway announcements.

The Delhi Police, after its initial probe, pointed to a major miscommunication as the root cause of the disaster—two trains with nearly identical names, both bound for Prayagraj, led to chaos among thousands of Maha Kumbh devotees.

According to senior police officers, an announcement for the arrival of the Prayagraj Special at Platform 16 created mass confusion among passengers waiting for the Prayagraj Express at Platform 14. In the rush to board what they assumed was their train, a large section of the crowd surged towards Platform 16, triggering a deadly crush.

"There were already four trains scheduled to depart for Prayagraj that night, and three of them were delayed. This caused extreme overcrowding. The announcement further fueled panic, as many passengers believed they had missed their original train and rushed in the wrong direction,” said a senior police officer.

The stampede erupted around 10 pm when thousands of passengers, predominantly Maha Kumbh devotees, were crammed onto platforms 14 and 15. Witnesses described scenes of horror as people were trampled in the chaos, with children and elderly passengers among the worst affected.