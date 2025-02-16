Eyewitnesses recall Saturday night horror at New Delhi Railway Station post stampede

NEW DELHI: People's belongings scattered everywhere, a crowd unlike anything seen before with scores pushing and scrambling for space amid cries for help, eyewitnesses have recalled the horror as the death toll in the overnight stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station climbed to 18 on Sunday.

Official sources suggest that a wrong announcement about platform changes may have caused confusion, leading to the stampede, as confirmed by some eyewitness accounts.

As soon as the announcement was made, people surged forward pushing each other to proceed. "Those who fell were trampled in the rush", Ravi Kumar, a vendor running a shop at the railway station for the past 12 years, told PTI. "The crowd was unlike anything seen before", he said.

Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Upadhyay said on Sunday that at the time of the incident, the Patna-bound Magadh Express was standing at platform number 14 and the New Delhi-Jammu Uttar Sampark Kranti Express was stationed at platform number 15.

An overwhelming number of passengers were waiting to board trains for Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh is underway.

"Some people who were coming down from the footover bridge towards platform numbers 14 and 15 using stairs slipped and fell on others," he said, citing the cause of the stampede.