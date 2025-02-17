Activate your fat-burners

Not all body fat is created equal and most people think of fat as the stubborn belly rolls, love handles, or extra padding on their thighs. One of the most fascinating discoveries is how a special kind of fat — called brown fat — can help you burn more calories. But before going ahead, let’s look at the different types of fat in your body:

White fat: It acts as an energy reserve, storing excess calories that the body doesn’t immediately need. White fat is found in the belly, thighs, buttocks, and arms. Too much of it can lead to health problems.

Brown fat: Unlike white fat,brown fat is your body’s natural heater. It burns calories to generate heat, keeping you warm. Brown fat can help burn white fat and improve your metabolism.

Visceral fat: Visceral fat is needed in small amounts because it cushions and protects internal organs like the liver, intestines, and pancreas, plus it plays an important role in hormone regulation and immune function. However, excessive visceral fat can increase the risk of serious diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure.

Subcutaneous fat: This is the fat you can pinch under your skin. While too much of it can be unhealthy, moderate amounts provide insulation and cushioning for your body.

Now that we know brown fat is the key to burning more fat, let’s talk about how to activate it. You don’t need extreme diets or fancy supplements. Simple lifestyle changes can help turn on your brown fat and boost metabolism.