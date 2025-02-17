'No face to run Delhi': AAP attacks BJP over delay in naming new CM

NEW DELHI: Launching a fresh attack on the BJP over its delay in announcing the chief minister and the cabinet for Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said the saffron party has "no face" to run the government.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader and Delhi's acting Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP of lacking a credible leader to govern the national capital.

"It's been ten days since the election results were announced. People thought that the BJP would declare its chief minister and the cabinet on February 9 and begin developmental works immediately. But it is now clear that they have no face to run Delhi," she said.

Atishi claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not trust any of the 48 BJP MLAs elected in Delhi and alleged that the party has no vision or plan for governance.