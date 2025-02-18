Delhi HC questions IOA over failure to abide by order on ad-hoc panel formed to run WFI's affairs

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday questioned the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) over its failure to abide by an order regarding the re-constitution of an ad-hoc committee for running the affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Justice Sachin Datta, who orally disapproved of the IOA's plea seeking clarifications on the court's order passed on August 16, 2024, said it was a review petition in the guise of asking for clarifications.

The court, on August 16 last year, restored the mandate of the IOA's ad-hoc committee, constituted for running the WFI's affairs on a plea by celebrated wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and her husband, Satyawart Kadian.

In the interim order, the court had said the IOA's decision to dissolve the ad-hoc committee was incompatible with the Union sports ministry's order suspending the WFI shortly after its December 2023 election.

It had said until the suspension order is not recalled, it is necessary for the ad-hoc committee to manage the federation's affairs.

On Tuesday, the high court, after hearing the parties, reserved its decision on the plea filed by the IOA seeking a clarification on the August last year order.

"It is a review in the guise of clarification. The order was passed on August 16, 2024 and it is already six months. In law today, the ad-hoc committee is in charge," the court said.