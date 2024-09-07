Brij Bhushan says sexual allegations were 'political conspiracy' after Vinesh, Punia join Congress

Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan, against whom wrestlers levelled sexual allegation charges, has slammed Vinesh Phogat after she and Bajrang Punia joined Congress on Friday, ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections.

Bhushan alleged that the duo, who were the face of the wrestler's protest, getting a ticket to contest the Haryana Assembly elections makes it evident that the sexual harassment charges against him were all a political "conspiracy" against him.

Addressing media after the event, the three-time Olympian Vinesh Phogat lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the BJP IT cell maligned her, while Congress stood with her during the tough times. Both Phogat and Punia were at the forefront of protests against the alleged sexual harassment by former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

Phogat was named a candidate for the Julna Assembly constituency while Punia was appointed as the working president of the All India Kisan Congress.

The former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief also that Phogat had cheated and she could not win a medal because "God has punished" her.

"I want to ask Vinesh Phogat whether a player can give trials in two weight categories in one day? Can the trials be paused for five hours after the weigh-in?... You did not win the wrestling; you went there by cheating. God has punished you for it," he said.

Continuing his attacks at the wrestlers he alleged Punia of participating in the Asian Games without completing the trials.

“About two years ago, these sportspersons had started a conspiracy on January 18. The day this all began, I had said that this was a political conspiracy. The Congress was involved in this, Deepender Hooda was involved, and Bhupinder Hooda was involved. The entire script was written. This is not an agitation by sportspersons. And now after about two years, it has become clear that the Congress was involved in this drama,” Brij Bhusan told PTI.

Bhushan also said that he was ready to join and campaign for BJP if the party asks him to, He also said that any minor BJP candidate can defeat Phogat in Haryana.

Voting for 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the counting is scheduled for October 8.