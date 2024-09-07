Haryana polls: Phogat, Punia lend muscle to Congress

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH : In a boost for the Congress ahead of the Haryana assembly elections, star grapplers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia formally joined the party on Friday. Sources said the party has fielded Phogat from the Julana seat. While Punia will not enter the electoral fray, he has been appointed as the chairman of All India Kisan Congress.

The party also announced the first list of 32 candidates for the Haryana polls. Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has been fielded from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi and state congress president Udai Bhan from Hodal.

The first list was released after the party’s Central Election Committee met in Delhi. The meeting was attended by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, AICC Haryana in-charge Deepak Babaria and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, besides others.

The other candidates are Mewa Singh from Ladwa who will to take on Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Bharat Bhushan Batra from Rohtak, Chiranjeev Rao from Revari, Surender Panwar from Sonipat, Kuldeep Vats from Badli, Jagbir Singh Malik from Gohana and Neeraj Sharma from Faridabad NIT.

While sitting MLA Mamman Khan will contest fielded for the second time from Ferozepur Jhirka constituency, Geeta Bhukkal will fight from Jhajjar and Aftab Ahmed from Nuh.