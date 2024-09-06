Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan offers to campaign against Vinesh, Bajrang in Haryana if asked by BJP

LUCKNOW: Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh—accused of sexual harassment by several female wrestlers—has offered to campaign against grapplers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia in the Haryana Assembly elections scheduled for October 5.

The BJP leader's comments come after Phogat and Punia, who were at the forefront of the wrestlers' protest, joined the Congress on Friday and vowed to "not being scared or backing off."

While there was no clarity on whether Punia would contest the polls, the party leaders said it had been decided that Phogat would contest from the Julana assembly segment.

Singh claimed that their move to Congress supports his assertion that the sexual harassment allegations against him are part of a conspiracy orchestrated by the Congress.

"Senior Congress leaders from Haryana, Deepender Singh Hooda and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, are hatching a conspiracy against me. Whatever I had said on day one, I still stand by it. And today, the same thing is being said by the entire country," he told media persons in Gonda on Friday.

The former WFI chief claimed that Phogat and Punia will lose the elections irrespective of where they contest from.

"They take politics lightly. They are under the impression that they will win in the upcoming Haryana elections. Actually, any BJP candidate will defeat them on any of the seats they choose to fight from. If the party will want, I will go to Haryana to campaign against them...I claim that I will get maximum support from the people of their community," he said.

"They had earned name through wrestling. Now they will stand losing that stature after joining Congress," the BJP leader added.