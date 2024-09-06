Haryana polls: Congress releases first list of candidates, fields Vinesh Phogat from Julana

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday released its first list of 32 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, fielding former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, state unit chief Udai Bhan from Hodal, and wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana.

Polling for the 90-member Haryana assembly will be held on October 5, and votes will be counted on October 8.

The list was released after the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the party met in Delhi, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Haryana Deepak Babaria and Hooda, among others, attending the meeting.

Asked about alliance talks with AAP for Hayana polls, Babaria said that there is no development as of now.

"I got calls from them but I was not able to attend those calls because of our own meetings. I will speak to them now. Every political party express their opinion, tries to create pressure. I can't say anything about the alliance right now. It is still under consideration," he said.