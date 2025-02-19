BJP MLAs set to choose new Delhi CM; 50,000 people may attend swearing-in ceremony

NEW DELHI: The suspense over who will be chosen as the next Delhi Chief Minister will end soon as the BJP legislature party meeting is set to get underway shortly.

Meanwhile, preparations are on in full swing for the oath-taking ceremony at the iconic Ramlila Maidan on Thursday. BJP sources claimed that nearly 50,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues and CMs of states ruled by the BJP and its allies. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will administer the oath to the CM and cabinet ministers.

Though party leaders are tight-lipped about the faces of CM and his cabinet colleagues, sources suggest Pravesh Verma, Mohan Singh Bisht, Rajkumar Chouhan, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Rekha Gupta, Kapil Mishra and Ashish Sood are among the front runners. The final announcement will be made after the legislative party meeting which is scheduled at around 7:30 pm on Wednesday at the Delhi BJP headquarters.

A senior BJP leader at the party office said the oath talking ceremony will not only be attended by political leaders but also prominent personalities from other walks of life.