'Dark horse' may win race as BJP MLAs set to meet on Wednesday to choose Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: The suspense over the new Delhi Chief Minister is set to end soon. Party sources said the BJP legislature party meeting will take place around 3:30 pm on Wednesday following which the name of the CM will be announced. The new Delhi CM and the council of ministers will then take oath at the iconic Ramlila Maidan on Thursday.

The Ramlila Maidan is being spruced up with its boundary walls receiving a fresh coat of paint, and tents for the grand oath taking ceremony being installed. Earlier, the oath ceremony was scheduled for 4 pm on Thursday but it has been rescheduled to 11 am.

In the assembly poll results announced on February 8, the BJP secured 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly, returning to power in the city after 26 years. The AAP won only 22 seats. With the saffron party going into the polls without announcing a chief ministerial candidate, speculation has intensified over who could be the chief minister.

The names of some newly-elected MLAs are doing the rounds including Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal; former Delhi BJP presidents Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhyay; and other leaders such as Pawan Sharma, Ashish Sood, Rekha Gupta and Shikha Rai. The names of Ravinder Indraj Singh, the MLA from Bawana (SC) seat, and Kailash Gangwal, who won the Madipur (SC) seat for the BJP for the first time, are also being discussed.

Many within the party believe that the BJP leadership could choose a "dark horse" as Delhi's next chief minister, a strategy the party opted for in Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.