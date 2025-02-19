'Criminals in Delhi have become fearless': AAP on rape of 7-year-old girl

He criticised the BJP for prioritising politics over governance and called for immediate action. “I am addressing this press conference today to remind the BJP that elections are over. You have done enough name-calling and mudslinging before the polls—now at least focus on governance.”

He emphasised, “The people of Delhi entrusted you with law and order, yet criminals are roaming free without fear. Why? Because they know that those responsible for maintaining law and order do not care. The Home Ministry has complete control over Delhi’s governance, yet their priorities lie elsewhere."

He added, "Our Tilak Nagar MLA, Jarnail Singh, was there this morning. He saw how deeply hurt and outraged people are. They are questioning why such horrific crimes are happening in Delhi, and why the police and Home Ministry have failed to stop them. Whenever BJP leaders speak, they only focus on abusing Arvind Kejriwal. But now that the elections are done, will you at least start working for Delhi?”

Senior AAP leader Jarnail Singh highlighted the growing outrage among Delhi’s residents over the surge in crime, holding the BJP accountable for the worsening situation.

“People in Tilak Nagar and across Delhi are deeply angry and frustrated. Chain snatching, bike thefts, car thefts—these crimes have become so common that people no longer even count them. Murders and rapes have turned into everyday occurrences, and Delhi Police has completely failed to stop them," he said.

He continued, "What is happening to our city? How much worse can this get? We assure Delhi’s citizens that we stand with them in this fight for their safety. We trust our judiciary to ensure that the guilty receive the harshest and swiftest punishment. We urge authorities to restore peace and security immediately.”

“It is shocking that the BJP took so long just to decide on a leader. Even now, it is unclear whether they have actually chosen one or if they lack confidence in their own pick. This is exactly why they have no time to focus on Delhi’s schools, hospitals, electricity, or water supply. Power cuts are increasing, crimes are rising, and uncertainty looms everywhere. They won the elections, so they can do whatever they want—but the people of Delhi will not tolerate this failure," Sisodia stated.