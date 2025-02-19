Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta meets LG, stakes claim to form government

NEW DELHI: BJP MLA and Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta met Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena Wednesday evening and staked claim to form government in the national capital.

She was accompanied by state BJP observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and OP Dhankar along with city BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, and Delhi MPs including Bansuri Swaraj, Praveen Khandelwal and Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

BJP national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda was also present at the Raj Niwas.

Gupta, 50, was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly during a BJP legislature party meeting on Thursday.