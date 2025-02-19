Over 25,000 security personnel to be deployed for Delhi CM's oath-taking ceremony

NEW DELHI: More than 25,000 security personnel will be deployed in the central, north, and New Delhi areas of the city for the oath-taking ceremony of the new chief minister at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, an official said.

The ceremony is expected to take place at around 12 pm at the sprawling ground in the heart of the national capital.

It is likely to be attended by top BJP leaders, including chief ministers from party-ruled states.

"More than 25,000 police personnel and over 15 companies of paramilitary forces will keep a strict vigil," said the officer on Wednesday, asserting that 'robust security arrangements' will be in place to maintain law and order situation.

"According to the security plan, more than 5,000 police personnel, along with paramilitary will be deployed in and around the Ramlila Maidan. We have identified more than 2,500 strategic points where heavy deployment will be ensured," he added.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Yadav told PTI Videos that the Delhi Police has been preparing for the event for the last two days.