BJP eyes mayoral poll, aims to power Delhi with 'triple-engine government'

NEW DELHI: In wake of its resounding victory in the recent assembly polls, the BJP is eyeing a "triple-engine government" in Delhi by securing the post of mayor.

The mayoral election is scheduled to be held in April. AAP had won the last mayoral election, held in November, by three votes.

The BJP can easily get its councillor elected as mayor, party leaders said on Wednesday.

"The BJP, which won 48 seats in the recent assembly polls, will have 10 out of the 14 nominated members in the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) while AAP will have four.

Besides, several AAP councilors are ready to switch to the BJP for development of their wards under the new government," a senior Delhi BJP leader said.