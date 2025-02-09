Delhi swearing-in likely after PM Modi’s US visit. But who will BJP pick as CM?

With the BJP returning to power in Delhi after 27 years, the swearing-in ceremony is expected next week following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States on February 12-13.

The BJP is expected to stake claim to power next week after PM Modi returns from a foreign visit, party leaders told PTI.

The saffron party swept the February 5 assembly elections in the national capital, winning 48 of 70 seats, ending the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party’s 12-year rule in Delhi.

However, buzz over the BJP’s chief ministerial pick has intensified, with several names emerging to lead the party’s first government in Delhi in nearly three decades.

TNIE reported on Saturday that several names have been doing the rounds in recent days, including Bansuri Swaraj, Virendra Sachdeva, Pravesh Verma, Vijender Gupta, Manoj Tiwari, Satish Upadhyay, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Rekha Gupta.

Sachdeva, who led the party’s election campaign, said on Saturday that the central leadership will decide on the chief minister. As the party’s Delhi president, he enjoys strong backing from the central leadership.

Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj, holds a strong reputation within both the state and central BJP leadership. Her mother was the last BJP chief minister of Delhi.

Parvesh Verma’s political stature surged after his decisive victory over AAP supremo Kejriwal from New Delhi, making him a strong contender for the top post. A prominent Jat leader, he is also the son of former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma.

The BJP winners also included several experienced senior leaders who are also in the race for the chief minister's post, party leaders said after the poll results were declared on Saturday.

"These include Ashish Sood and former state general secretary (organisation) Pawan Sharma," a top BJP functionary in Delhi said.