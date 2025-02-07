PM Modi to visit US on February 12-13 at President Trump's invitation: Foreign Secretary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on an official working visit to the United States on February 12 and 13 at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced.

This will be Modi’s first visit to the US since Trump’s second presidential term began. Notably, the invitation comes within three weeks of the new administration taking office, underscoring the significance of the India-US partnership.

"Prime Minister Modi would be among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following the inauguration of President Trump," Misri said, adding that the visit highlights the bipartisan support that the India-US relationship enjoys in Washington.

Further details on the visit's agenda and scheduled engagements are expected to be released in the coming days.

The announcement comes days after a US military plane deported Indians who had illegally immigrated to the US.