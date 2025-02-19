Vikas ka naya rekha? BJP counts on Nari Shakti by choosing Rekha Gupta as new Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: A senior BJP leader, speaking to a newspaper on Monday, made a cryptic prediction about the Delhi Chief Minister, stating, "Delhi me vikas ka ek naya ‘rekha’ kichna hai Prime Minister ko. Tum ek hundred rupee ke note pe likh ke rakh lo, yehi sahi hoga" (PM has to draw a new line of development in Delhi. You keep this written on a hundred rupee note, this will be true). The prognosis turned out to be accurate on Wednesday when the BJP legislators elected Rekha Gupta as their leader - and hence as the next CM - signalling that the party is pinning its hopes on her for a woman-led era of 'vikas' in the national capital.

Gupta’s name had been frequently discussed ever since the results were announced, marking the BJP's return to power in Delhi after nearly 27 years. Amit Shah, the BJP’s principal strategist, on Wednesday, expressed hope that "Rekha Gupta will work with dedication in the direction of the resolution taken by PM Narendra Modi ji to make Delhi one of the top capitals of the world." Gupta, who has also been linked to the RSS, is now the BJP’s first female Chief Minister of Delhi.

Party sources said that her election was a significant message to Bihar, which is set to hold elections later this year. The BJP may now make Gupta a symbol of the party’s outreach to women as well as to the Vaishya community, which is an influential demographic although not the largest in terms of absolute numbers.

"Our party will make an impact amongst women voters in REKHA (Rajasthan, Eastern India, Kerala, Karnataka, Haryana, Assam, and other states, which have higher female voter turnout during elections)," wittily remarked a BJP functionary. On Gupta’s selection as Delhi CM, former police officer Kiran Bedi also commented, saying, "Delhi got Rekha Gupta as CM on the eve of Women’s Day month. It’s sending a very inclusive national message to the women of India as a whole."