ABVP influence visible in new Delhi cabinet led by CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: The newly formed Delhi cabinet has the visible imprint of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), an student organisation affiliated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS); ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta (50), who took charge of Delhi as chief minister, started out as student leader with the Parishad. She was studying commerce at Delhi University’s Daulat Ram College. Gupta made a mark in politics when she was elected as secretary of Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) in 1995. A year later, she wrested the presidential post.

Another prominent face in the cabinet is Janakpuri MLA Ashish Sood (59). He also rose through the ranks and was appointed as secretary of ABVP in 1989. Sood, who held various positions in the BJP later, won the DUSU president election in the same year. Known as an organisation man, he was co-incharge of BJP units in Jammu and Kashmir and currently holds the charge of the party in Goa.

Sood’s political journey began at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, where he also pursued a degree in commerce. According to his website, he actively participated in student politics as an ABVP member. After becoming the president of DUSU, he worked as a full-time worker of ABVP from 1989 to 1993. “As a student leader, he spearheaded several movements against corruption in the high offices of the then Central Government, including the most infamous ‘Bofors Scam’ of the 80s,” his introduction on the portal read.

The political activities at Delhi University have always played a significant role in shaping up student leaders. Though this phenomenon is not restricted to just one party, several prominent national level leaders of the saffron outfit have had their humble beginnings in politics as ABVP workers.

Further DUSU elections served as a gateway for them to national politics. Former union finance and defence minister in the Narendra Modi government, Arun Jaitley was DUSU president in 1974-75. Another noted ABVP leader who gained prominence later in national politics is Vijay Goel. He has held several portfolios such as ministers of parliamentary affairs and sports in the first National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and also later in the Modi government. Both were from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).

Karawal Nagar MLA Kapil Mishra has been given a ministerial berth. An alumnus of Bhim Rao Ambedkar College has been associated with ABVP in different capacities. Mishra was at the forefront of many campaigns such as Yamuna cleaning and alleged corruption in Commonwealth Games during his student days.