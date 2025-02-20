BJP's Rekha Gupta sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister; six ministers take oath

First-time MLA Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi’s new chief minister on Thursday, along with her Council of Ministers, at a ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, marking the BJP’s return after 26 years.
Besides Gupta, six newly elected MLAs—Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Pankaj Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, and Ravinder Indraj—were sworn in as ministers at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders, and NDA allies.
Gupta, 50, was elected Leader of the House in the newly constituted 8th Delhi Assembly in a BJP legislature party meeting on Wednesday. She was sworn in as Delhi’s 9th Chief Minister by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.
Gupta becomes the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi after BJP's Sushma Swaraj, Congress' Sheila Dikshit and AAP's Atishi.
According to party leaders, BJP MLA from Rohini Vijender Gupta has been named as the new speaker of the Delhi Assembly.
The new Council of Ministers headed by Gupta is likely to hold its first meeting at the Delhi Secretariat around 3 pm and could implement the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna, under which eligible women will get a monthly payment of Rs 2,500, and Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.
The BJP ended a decade-long rule of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in Delhi, winning 48 of the 70 seats in the Assembly polls held on February 5. The BJP last had power in Delhi way back in 1993-98.
First-time MLA Gupta having risen through the ranks of the BJP, shares close ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh. A former Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president and civic body councillor, she is set to become the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi.
Gupta will also be the fourth BJP chief minister of Delhi after Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma and Sushma Swaraj. She has the distinction of currently being the only woman CM in all the BJP-ruled states.
She won the Shalimar Bagh seat defeating AAP candidate Bandana Kumari by over 29,000 votes in the Delhi Assembly polls earlier this month.
Delhi's new Council of Ministers
Parvesh Verma
Verma, who defeated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, was a strong contender for the chief minister’s post. A prominent Jat leader, he follows in the footsteps of his late father, former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma (1996-1998). His elevation is expected to strengthen BJP’s support among Jat voters.
Ashish Sood
Sood, the Janakpuri MLA, has been active in party organisation for decades. He serves as the BJP’s Goa in-charge and Jammu and Kashmir co-in-charge. A former councillor who held multiple positions in the trifurcated Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), his administrative experience is expected to benefit the city’s governance.
Manjinder Singh Sirsa
Sirsa, an MLA from Rajouri Garden, is a key Punjabi leader in Delhi with strong backing from the BJP’s top leadership. A vocal critic of the AAP government, his inclusion in the cabinet is seen as a move to bolster BJP’s prospects in Punjab.
Ravinder Indraj Singh
A prominent Dalit leader, Singh won the Bawana seat from AAP. As president of the BJP’s Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha in Delhi, he has consistently advocated for SC/ST rights. An industrialist, his appointment is expected to enhance BJP’s outreach to Dalit voters.
Pankaj Kumar Singh
Singh, a former MCD councillor, defeated AAP’s candidate in Vikaspuri in the 2025 Delhi Assembly election. A dentist by profession, he has been actively involved in social work in the area. His expertise is expected to contribute to governance in Delhi.
Kapil Mishra
A two-time MLA from Karawal Nagar, Mishra was previously a minister in the AAP government before joining BJP in 2019. Currently the vice president of Delhi BJP, he is a key Purvanchali leader. His elevation is seen as an effort to consolidate Purvanchali voters ahead of upcoming elections.